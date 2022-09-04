Football rankings: Clinch County returns to No. 1; North Cobb Christian enters

One was North Cobb Christian in Class 2A. The Lions defeated Wesleyan 19-15, scoring on a last-play, 65-yard touchdown pass with five laterals.

Two teams from northeast Georgia, Elbert County and Stephens County, are ranked for the first time since 2016.

Kennesaw Mountain is ranked in the highest class for the first time after a 37-36 victory over North Paulding. Ty Roland kicked a 25-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (3-0)

2. (2) Grayson (3-0)

3. (5) Mill Creek (3-0)

4. (3) Colquitt County (3-0)

5. (6) Collins Hill (2-0)

6. (4) North Cobb (1-1)

7. (8) Carrollton (3-0)

8. (7) Walton (1-1)

9. (NR) Parkview (2-0)

10. (NR) Kennesaw Mountain (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Westlake, No. 10 North Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (3-0)

2. (2) Lee County (3-0)

3. (4) Roswell (3-0)

4. (5) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

5. (6) Woodward Academy (1-1)

6. (7) Gainesville (3-0)

7. (3) Rome (2-1)

8. (8) Marist (2-1)

9. (NR) Thomas County Central (3-0)

10. (9) South Paulding (1-1)

Out: No. 10 Douglas County

Class 5A

1. (1) Cartersville (3-0)

2. (2) Warner Robins (1-1)

3. (5) Ware County (2-0)

4. (6) Calhoun (2-1)

5. (4) Creekside (0-2)

6. (8) Dutchtown (3-0)

7. (10) Kell (3-0)

8. (9) Coffee (1-1)

9. (NR) Jefferson (2-1)

10. (3) Jones County (2-1)

Out: No. 7 Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (2-1)

2. (2) North Oconee (2-0)

3. (3) Cedartown (3-0)

4. (4) Whitewater (3-0)

5. (6) Perry (1-1)

6. (7) Troup (3-0)

7. (8) Starr’s Mill (3-0)

8. (9) Pace Academy (3-0)

9. (10) Burke County (2-0)

10. (5) Bainbridge (1-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-0)

2. (2) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (2-0)

4. (4) Calvary Day (2-0)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (3-0)

6. (6) Crisp County (2-1)

7. (7) Oconee County (2-1)

8. (8) Peach County (1-1)

9. (9) Dougherty (3-0)

10. (NR) Stephens County (2-1)

Out: No. 10 Adairsville

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (3-0)

2. (4) Pierce County (2-0)

3. (7) South Atlanta (2-0)

4. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-2)

5. (8) Columbia (3-0)

6. (NR) Cook (2-1)

7. (6) Rockmart (1-1)

8. (NR) Thomson (2-1)

9. (5) Putnam County (1-1)

10. (NR) North Cobb Christian (3-0)

Out: No. 3 Appling County, No. 9 Callaway, No. 10 Northeast

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

2. (3) Swainsboro (3-0)

3. (4) Rabun County (3-0)

4. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

5. (5) Irwin County (1-1)

6. (2) Brooks County (2-1)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (3-0)

8. (8) Lamar County (3-0)

9. (10) Darlington (3-0)

10. (NR) Elbert County (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Metter

Class A Division II

1. (2) Clinch County (3-0)

2. (10) Early County (3-0)

3. (4) Charlton County (3-0)

4. (3) Macon County (1-2)

5. (1) Schley County (1-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (2-1)

7. (8) Johnson County (2-0)

8. (5) Wilcox County (0-2)

9. (9) Washington-Wilkes (2-0)

10. (NR) Aquinas (3-0)

Out: No. 7 Lincoln County