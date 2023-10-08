Football rankings: Calvary Day moves to No. 1 in Class 3A

Calvary Day, a GHSA member since 1988, is No. 1 in football for the first time.

The Cavaliers (7-0) of Savannah are on top of the Class 3A rankings this week after previous No. 1 Cedar Grove lost for the fifth time Friday. The latest came against Carver of Montgomery, Ala., 13-9.

Cedar Grove’s previous losses had been to top-10 opponents from the highest classification, one in Florida. Carver is 4-2 but unranked in Alabama’s Class 6A.

Calvary has averaged 10 victories since 2011 but was a Class A school until 2022, when the Cavaliers were bumped into 3A with the GHSA’s 3.0 out-of-zone multiplier. Calvary responded with an 11-1 finish, its only loss to Cedar Grove 30-0 in the quarterfinals.

The top game this week will be No. 1 Buford at No. 2 Mill Creek in Class 7A. Buford won the 2022 game, but Mill Creek has won 14 games since, including the 2022 title game against Carrollton.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (6-0)

2. (2) Mill Creek (6-0)

3. (3) Walton (6-0)

4. (4) Colquitt County (6-0)

5. (5) Newton (6-0)

6. (6) Carrollton (6-1)

7. (7) Parkview (5-1)

8. (8) Grayson (4-2)

9. (9) Westlake (6-1)

10. (10) North Cobb (4-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (6-0)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (7-0)

3. (3) Douglas County (7-0)

4. (4) Lee County (6-1)

5. (5) Hughes (5-2)

6. (6) Houston County (6-1)

7. (7) Rome (6-1)

8. (8) Marist (5-1)

9. (9) Roswell (6-1)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (4-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (6-0)

2. (2) Creekside (5-1)

3. (3) Jefferson (6-0)

4. (4) Cartersville (7-0)

5. (6) Ware County (4-2)

6. (8) Calhoun (5-2)

7. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-0)

8. (5) Hiram (6-1)

9. (9) Warner Robins (4-3)

10. (NR) Kell (5-1)

Out: No. 10 Ola (4-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (7-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (6-0)

3. (3) Bainbridge (5-2)

4. (4) Perry (6-1)

5. (6) Spalding (7-0)

6. (7) Central-Carrollton (7-0)

7. (5) Burke County (6-1)

8. (9) Stockbridge (5-2)

9. (8) Cairo (7-1)

10. (10) Wayne County (5-2)

Class 3A

1. (2) Calvary Day (7-0)

2. (3) Stephens County (7-0)

3. (1) Cedar Grove (2-5)

4. (4) Mary Persons (6-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2)

6. (7) Lumpkin County (7-0)

7. (8) Sandy Creek (5-2)

8. (9) Morgan County (6-1)

9. (NR) Carver (Columbus) (4-3)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (4-3)

Out: No. 6 Thomasville (3-4), No. 10 Oconee County (2-5)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (6-1)

2. (3) Northeast (6-1)

3. (8) Toombs County (7-0)

4. (2) Appling County (4-2)

5. (4) Pierce County (5-1)

6. (5) Callaway (4-2)

7. (6) Fitzgerald (4-2)

8. (7) Rockmart (4-2)

9. (9) Fellowship Christian (4-2)

10. (10) Athens Academy (4-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0)

3. (3) Trion (6-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (6-1)

5. (5) Elbert County (6-1)

6. (6) Bleckley County (5-2)

7. (7) Commerce (6-1)

8. (8) Lamar County (5-2)

9. (10) Mount Vernon (5-2)

10. (NR) Bryan County (6-1)

Out: No. 9 Dublin (4-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (6-0)

2. (2) Greene County (7-0)

3. (3) Manchester (5-1)

4. (4) Macon County (4-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (6-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (6-2)

7. (8) Jenkins County (7-0)

8. (7) Early County (5-1)

9. (9) Aquinas (6-1)

10. (10) Telfair County (6-0)