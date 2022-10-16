ajc logo
Football rankings: Buford solidifies No. 1 ranking

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
36 minutes ago

Buford’s grip on the No. 1 ranking in Class 7A is tighter than ever with three weeks remaining in high school football’s regular season.

Buford, ranked at the top since preseason, defeated then-No. 3 Mill Creek 37-29 on Friday in a game between unbeaten Gwinnett County rivals. It was Buford’s second win over a ranked 7A opponent as the Wolves beat current No. 6 North Cobb 21-14 last month. Buford (7-0) doesn’t have a top-10 opponent on the remainder of its schedule.

Mill Creek fell to No. 4. The No. 2 and No. 3 teams, Colquitt County and Valdosta, are from Region 1 in South Georgia.

Walton reentered the 7A rankings at No. 9 after a 42-14 victory over previously undefeated Kennesaw Mountain.

One No. 1 team, Early County, was beaten last week but remained on top of Class A Division II. The Bobcats lost to Brooks County, the No. 4 team in A Division I and the 2021 champion of A Public.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (7-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (7-0)

3. (4) Valdosta (8-0)

4. (3) Mill Creek (6-1)

5. (5) Carrollton (8-0)

6. (6) North Cobb (5-2)

7. (7) Lambert (7-0)

8. (8) Lowndes (4-3)

9. (NR) Walton (5-2)

10. (9) Grayson (6-1)

Out: No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (7-0)

2. (2) Lee County (6-1)

3. (3) Roswell (7-1)

4. (4) Woodward Academy (6-1)

5. (5) Gainesville (7-0)

6. (6) Rome (6-1)

7. (7) Thomas County Central (7-0)

8. (8) Marist (5-2)

9. (9) Brunswick (7-0)

10. (10) Houston County (6-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (6-0)

2. (2) Creekside (5-2)

3. (4) Loganville (8-0)

4. (7) Cartersville (7-1)

5. (6) Coffee (6-1)

6. (8) Cambridge (6-2)

7. (NR) Jones County (5-3)

8. (3) Dutchtown (6-1)

9. (9) Warner Robins (3-4)

10. (10) Calhoun (5-3)

Out: No. 5 Kell

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (7-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (7-0)

3. (3) Perry (7-1)

4. (4) Troup (7-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (5-2)

6. (6) Burke County (6-1)

7. (7) Bainbridge (4-4)

8. (8) Trinity Christian (5-2)

9. (9) Wayne County (6-1)

10. (10) Whitewater (5-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-2)

2. (3) Calvary Day (6-0)

3. (4) Sandy Creek (7-1)

4. (5) Dougherty (8-0)

5. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-2)

6. (6) Stephens County (6-1)

7. (7) Peach County (4-3)

8. (8) Monroe Area (3-4)

9. (9) Hebron Christian (6-1)

10. (10) Oconee County (4-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (7-0)

2. (2) South Atlanta (7-0)

3. (3) Cook (6-1)

4. (4) Appling County (5-1)

5. (5) Pierce County (6-1)

6. (6) Thomson (5-1)

7. (7) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-3)

8. (8) Northeast (5-2)

9. (9) Putnam County (6-1)

10. (10) Callaway (4-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (8-0)

4. (4) Brooks County (5-1)

5. (5) Irwin County (5-1)

6. (7) Darlington (8-0)

7. (6) Elbert County (7-1)

8. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-2)

9. (9) Metter (5-3)

10. (10) Dublin (4-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Early County (7-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (7-1)

3. (3) Bowdon (7-1)

4. (4) Johnson County (7-0)

5. (5) Charlton County (5-2)

6. (6) Schley County (5-2)

7. (7) Dooly County (4-3)

8. (9) McIntosh County Academy (7-1)

9. (10) Manchester (5-2)

10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (3-4)

Out: No. 8 Aquinas

