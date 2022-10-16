Football rankings: Buford solidifies No. 1 ranking

Buford, ranked at the top since preseason, defeated then-No. 3 Mill Creek 37-29 on Friday in a game between unbeaten Gwinnett County rivals. It was Buford’s second win over a ranked 7A opponent as the Wolves beat current No. 6 North Cobb 21-14 last month. Buford (7-0) doesn’t have a top-10 opponent on the remainder of its schedule.

Mill Creek fell to No. 4. The No. 2 and No. 3 teams, Colquitt County and Valdosta, are from Region 1 in South Georgia.