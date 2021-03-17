Football hires: Pelham’s Pinkins rejoins alma mater, arch rival

That sort of move doesn’t happen often, but Pinkins’ reason is reasonable — Mitchell County is his alma mater. Pinkins explained to WALB-TV in Albany how he told his Pelham players.

“We kind of just came together and talked as coaches and pulled at our hearts, and I think they understand that this is an opportunity for me that wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Pinkins said. “But ... to have the opportunity to come back home is an opportunity that doesn’t come around every day.”