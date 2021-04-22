Football hires made at Commerce, SE Bulloch, Northview, Chamblee

Commerce, one of Class A Public’s top programs, has hired North Cobb Christian’s Mark Hollars, who built a winner at a program that had been among the state’s weakest before he arrived five seasons ago. Hollars’ teams were 26-9 over the past three seasons, advancing to the playoffs each year.

Hollars will replace Michael Brown, a Commerce alumnus whose teams were 73-25 over eight seasons and won their first region title in 17 years last season. Brown resigned in March saying he would take another job next season in a lesser role, but that move has not been announced. His son, Sammy Brown, made first-team all-state as a freshman running back last season.