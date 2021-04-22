ajc logo
X

Football hires made at Commerce, SE Bulloch, Northview, Chamblee

North Cobb Christian head football coach Mark Hollars is building the Eagles' program into a consistent winner.
North Cobb Christian head football coach Mark Hollars is building the Eagles' program into a consistent winner.

Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

High School Sports Blog | 56 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

The offseason coaching changes are nearing their end with only seven current openings after Commerce, Chamblee, Northview and Southeast Bulloch announced hires over the past few days.

Commerce, one of Class A Public’s top programs, has hired North Cobb Christian’s Mark Hollars, who built a winner at a program that had been among the state’s weakest before he arrived five seasons ago. Hollars’ teams were 26-9 over the past three seasons, advancing to the playoffs each year.

Hollars will replace Michael Brown, a Commerce alumnus whose teams were 73-25 over eight seasons and won their first region title in 17 years last season. Brown resigned in March saying he would take another job next season in a lesser role, but that move has not been announced. His son, Sammy Brown, made first-team all-state as a freshman running back last season.

Southeast Bulloch, a Class 3A school in southeast Georgia, has hired Ola coach Jared Zito, who led the Mustangs of Henty County to a 9-2 finish in 2020 and was their coach since 2014. Zito will replace Barrett Davis, who had a three-year record of 21-11. Davis is now head coach at Evans near Augusta.

Northview in north Fulton County has hired Chamblee’s Scott Schwarzer to replace James Thomson, who took the Tucker job. Chamblee promoted Bob Swank, a former head coach at Duluth and Pope.

Openings remain at Central-Talbotton, Claxton, Griffin, Lithonia, North Cobb Christian, Ola and South Atlanta.

Here are all reported openings and hires for the offseason.

Alexander - New coach: Olten Downs. Former coach: Matt Combs

Appling County - New coach: Jordan Mullis. Former coach: Rick Tomberlin

Arabia Mountain - New coach: Julian Washington. Former coach: Stanley Pritchett

Banneker - New coach: Braxton Kelly. Former coach: Lou George

Beach - New coach: Michael Thompson. Former coach: Corey Phillips

Blessed Trinity - New coach: Tom Hall. Former coach: Tim McFarlin

Bradwell Institute - New coach: Deshon Brock. Former coach: Kyle Adkins

Camden County - New coach: Jeff Heron. Former coach: Bob Sphire

Carrollton - New coach: Joey King. Former coach: Sean Calhoun

Cedar Grove - New coach: John Adams. Former coach: Miguel Patrick

Central-Talbotton - New coach:. Open. Former coach: Cedric Stegall

Chamblee - New coach: Bob Swank. Former coach: Scott Schwarzer

Chapel Hill - New coach: Brad Stephens . Former coach: Justin Deshon

Claxton - New coach:. Open. Former coach: Tony Welch

Commerce - New coach: Mark Hollars. Former coach: Michael Brown

Crawford County - New coach: Craig Puckett. Former coach: Jhon Smith

Crisp County - New coach: Miguel Patrick. Former coach: Brad Harber

Dacula - New coach: Casey Vogt. Former coach: Clint Jenkins

Dalton - New coach: Kit Carpenter. Former coach: Matt Land

Douglass - New coach: Stanley Pritchard. Former coach: Rodney Cofield

Eagle’s Landing - New coach: Markus Brown. Former coach: Shawn Jones

East Forsyth - New coach: Brian Allison. Former coach: New school

East Hall - New coach: Matt Turner. Former coach: Michael Perry

Eastside - New coach: Jay Cawthon. Former coach: Troy Hoff

Effingham County - New coach: John Ford. Former coach: Buddy Holder

Evans - New coach: Barrett Davis. Former coach: Lemuel Lackey

Fellowship Christian - New coach: Tim McFarlin. Former coach: Al Morrell

Forsyth Central - New coach: David Rooney. Former coach: Frank Helper

Franklin County - New coach: Parker Martin . Former coach: Paul Sutherland

George Walton Academy - New coach: Logan Beer. Former coach: Shane Davis

Gilmer - New coach: Paul Standard. Former coach: Kevin Saunders

Griffin - New coach: Open. Former coach: Kareem Reid

Grovetown - New coach: Cory Evans. Former coach: Damien Postell

Hardaway - New coach: Corey Thompson. Former coach: Michael Woolridge

Harrison - New coach: Josh Cassidy. Former coach: Matt Dickmann

Heard County - New coach: Shane Lasseter . Former coach: Tim Barron

Hillgrove - New coach: Justin Deshon. Former coach: Byron Slack

Monticello - New coach: Aaron Pitts. Former coach: Roderick Jackson

Jenkins - New coach: Tony Welch. Former coach: Gene Clemmons

Jordan - New coach: Dale Overton. Former coach: Joseph Kegler

LaFayette - New coach: Andy Scott. Former coach: Paul Ellis

Lake Oconee Academy - New coach: Drew Anthony. Former coach: New program

Lamar County - New coach: Travis Ellington. Former coach: Jeff Sloan

Landmark Christian - New coach: Tommy Lewis . Former coach: Mike Sherrard

Lithonia - New coach: Open. Former coach: Marcus Jelks

Locust Grove - New coach: Mark Miller. Former coach: Clint Satterfield

Long County - New coach: Mike Pfiester. Former coach: John Pollock

Manchester - New coach: Steven Holmes. Former coach: James Moore

McDonough - New coach: Rodney Cofield. Former coach: Eric Solomon

Miller Grove - New coach: Melvin Brown. Former coach: Lee Hannah

Mitchell County - New coach: Dondria Pinkins. Former coach: Deshon Brock

Monroe - New coach: Lacey Herring. Former coach: Charles Truitt

Morgan County - New coach: Clint Jenkins. Former coach: Bill Malone

North Cobb Christian - New coach:. Open. Former coach: Mark Hollars

North Springs - New coach: Jeff Phillips. Former coach: Scotty Parker

Northview - New coach: Scott Schwarzer. Former coach: James Thomson

Oglethorpe County - New coach: Michael Holland. Former coach: Ronnie Harris

Ola - New coach:.Open. Former coach: Jared Zito

Portal - New coach: Jacon McEachin. Former coach: Matt Smith

Osborne - New coach: Luqman Salam. Former coach: Russell Isham

Our Lady of Mercy - New coach: Shawn Cahill. Former coach: Mark Miller

Pelham - New coach: Lamar Landing. Former coach: Dondrial Pinkins

Pickens - New coach: Grant Myers. Former coach: Jeff Nelson

Rockdale County - New coach: Lee Hannah. Former coach: Derek Coggin

Savannah Country Day - New coach: Tyler Ward. Former coach: Jim Collis

Seminole County - New coach: Cedric Stegall. Former coach: Trey Woolf

South Atlanta - New coach:. Former coach: Brad Stephens

South Cobb - New coach: Thomas Hanson. Former coach: Terry Jones

South Forsyth - New coach: Troy Morris . Former coach: Jeff Arnette

Southeast Bulloch - New coach: Jared Zito. Former coach: Barrett Davis

South Gwinnett - New coach: Bryan Lamar. Former coach: Steve Davenport

Spencer - New coach: Joseph Kegler. Former coach: Robert Sanders

St. Pius - New coach: Chad Garrison. Former coach: Paul Standard

Stephenson - New coach: Marcus Jelks. Former coach: Ron Gartrell

Stockbridge - New coach: Thomas Clark. Former coach: Steve Boyd

Therrell - New coach: Broderick Jamison. Former coach: Greg Sullivan

Tift County - New coach: Noel Dean. Former coach: Ashley Anders

Towers - New coach: Michael Johnson. Former coach: Vonnell Carter

Tucker - New coach: James Thomson. Former coach: Bryan Lamar

Union County - New coach: Michael Perry. Former coach: Brian Allison

Villa Rica - New coach: Tim Barron. Former coach: Christian Hunnicutt

Walker - New coach: Gary Nelson. Former coach: Aaron Dobbins

Washington - New coach: Justin Rivers. Former coach: Derrick Avery

Westover - New coach: Adam Miller. Former coach: Olten Downs

Westside-Augusta - New coach: Lee Hutto. Former coach: Jon Wiley

Woodland-Stockbridge - New coach: Julian Hicks. Former coach: Bryan Bailey

Woodstock - New coach: Troy Hoff. Former coach: Brent Budde

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top