Football hires made at Commerce, SE Bulloch, Northview, Chamblee

The offseason coaching changes are nearing their end with only seven current openings after Commerce, Chamblee, Northview and Southeast Bulloch announced hires over the past few days.
Commerce, one of Class A Public’s top programs, has hired North Cobb Christian’s Mark Hollars, who built a winner at a program that had been among the state’s weakest before he arrived five seasons ago. Hollars’ teams were 26-9 over the past three seasons, advancing to the playoffs each year.
Hollars will replace Michael Brown, a Commerce alumnus whose teams were 73-25 over eight seasons and won their first region title in 17 years last season. Brown resigned in March saying he would take another job next season in a lesser role, but that move has not been announced. His son, Sammy Brown, made first-team all-state as a freshman running back last season.
Southeast Bulloch, a Class 3A school in southeast Georgia, has hired Ola coach Jared Zito, who led the Mustangs of Henty County to a 9-2 finish in 2020 and was their coach since 2014. Zito will replace Barrett Davis, who had a three-year record of 21-11. Davis is now head coach at Evans near Augusta.
Northview in north Fulton County has hired Chamblee’s Scott Schwarzer to replace James Thomson, who took the Tucker job. Chamblee promoted Bob Swank, a former head coach at Duluth and Pope.
Openings remain at Central-Talbotton, Claxton, Griffin, Lithonia, North Cobb Christian, Ola and South Atlanta.
Here are all reported openings and hires for the offseason.
Alexander - New coach: Olten Downs. Former coach: Matt Combs
Appling County - New coach: Jordan Mullis. Former coach: Rick Tomberlin
Arabia Mountain - New coach: Julian Washington. Former coach: Stanley Pritchett
Banneker - New coach: Braxton Kelly. Former coach: Lou George
Beach - New coach: Michael Thompson. Former coach: Corey Phillips
Blessed Trinity - New coach: Tom Hall. Former coach: Tim McFarlin
Bradwell Institute - New coach: Deshon Brock. Former coach: Kyle Adkins
Camden County - New coach: Jeff Heron. Former coach: Bob Sphire
Carrollton - New coach: Joey King. Former coach: Sean Calhoun
Cedar Grove - New coach: John Adams. Former coach: Miguel Patrick
Central-Talbotton - New coach:. Open. Former coach: Cedric Stegall
Chamblee - New coach: Bob Swank. Former coach: Scott Schwarzer
Chapel Hill - New coach: Brad Stephens . Former coach: Justin Deshon
Claxton - New coach:. Open. Former coach: Tony Welch
Commerce - New coach: Mark Hollars. Former coach: Michael Brown
Crawford County - New coach: Craig Puckett. Former coach: Jhon Smith
Crisp County - New coach: Miguel Patrick. Former coach: Brad Harber
Dacula - New coach: Casey Vogt. Former coach: Clint Jenkins
Dalton - New coach: Kit Carpenter. Former coach: Matt Land
Douglass - New coach: Stanley Pritchard. Former coach: Rodney Cofield
Eagle’s Landing - New coach: Markus Brown. Former coach: Shawn Jones
East Forsyth - New coach: Brian Allison. Former coach: New school
East Hall - New coach: Matt Turner. Former coach: Michael Perry
Eastside - New coach: Jay Cawthon. Former coach: Troy Hoff
Effingham County - New coach: John Ford. Former coach: Buddy Holder
Evans - New coach: Barrett Davis. Former coach: Lemuel Lackey
Fellowship Christian - New coach: Tim McFarlin. Former coach: Al Morrell
Forsyth Central - New coach: David Rooney. Former coach: Frank Helper
Franklin County - New coach: Parker Martin . Former coach: Paul Sutherland
George Walton Academy - New coach: Logan Beer. Former coach: Shane Davis
Gilmer - New coach: Paul Standard. Former coach: Kevin Saunders
Griffin - New coach: Open. Former coach: Kareem Reid
Grovetown - New coach: Cory Evans. Former coach: Damien Postell
Hardaway - New coach: Corey Thompson. Former coach: Michael Woolridge
Harrison - New coach: Josh Cassidy. Former coach: Matt Dickmann
Heard County - New coach: Shane Lasseter . Former coach: Tim Barron
Hillgrove - New coach: Justin Deshon. Former coach: Byron Slack
Monticello - New coach: Aaron Pitts. Former coach: Roderick Jackson
Jenkins - New coach: Tony Welch. Former coach: Gene Clemmons
Jordan - New coach: Dale Overton. Former coach: Joseph Kegler
LaFayette - New coach: Andy Scott. Former coach: Paul Ellis
Lake Oconee Academy - New coach: Drew Anthony. Former coach: New program
Lamar County - New coach: Travis Ellington. Former coach: Jeff Sloan
Landmark Christian - New coach: Tommy Lewis . Former coach: Mike Sherrard
Lithonia - New coach: Open. Former coach: Marcus Jelks
Locust Grove - New coach: Mark Miller. Former coach: Clint Satterfield
Long County - New coach: Mike Pfiester. Former coach: John Pollock
Manchester - New coach: Steven Holmes. Former coach: James Moore
McDonough - New coach: Rodney Cofield. Former coach: Eric Solomon
Miller Grove - New coach: Melvin Brown. Former coach: Lee Hannah
Mitchell County - New coach: Dondria Pinkins. Former coach: Deshon Brock
Monroe - New coach: Lacey Herring. Former coach: Charles Truitt
Morgan County - New coach: Clint Jenkins. Former coach: Bill Malone
North Cobb Christian - New coach:. Open. Former coach: Mark Hollars
North Springs - New coach: Jeff Phillips. Former coach: Scotty Parker
Northview - New coach: Scott Schwarzer. Former coach: James Thomson
Oglethorpe County - New coach: Michael Holland. Former coach: Ronnie Harris
Ola - New coach:.Open. Former coach: Jared Zito
Portal - New coach: Jacon McEachin. Former coach: Matt Smith
Osborne - New coach: Luqman Salam. Former coach: Russell Isham
Our Lady of Mercy - New coach: Shawn Cahill. Former coach: Mark Miller
Pelham - New coach: Lamar Landing. Former coach: Dondrial Pinkins
Pickens - New coach: Grant Myers. Former coach: Jeff Nelson
Rockdale County - New coach: Lee Hannah. Former coach: Derek Coggin
Savannah Country Day - New coach: Tyler Ward. Former coach: Jim Collis
Seminole County - New coach: Cedric Stegall. Former coach: Trey Woolf
South Atlanta - New coach:. Former coach: Brad Stephens
South Cobb - New coach: Thomas Hanson. Former coach: Terry Jones
South Forsyth - New coach: Troy Morris . Former coach: Jeff Arnette
Southeast Bulloch - New coach: Jared Zito. Former coach: Barrett Davis
South Gwinnett - New coach: Bryan Lamar. Former coach: Steve Davenport
Spencer - New coach: Joseph Kegler. Former coach: Robert Sanders
St. Pius - New coach: Chad Garrison. Former coach: Paul Standard
Stephenson - New coach: Marcus Jelks. Former coach: Ron Gartrell
Stockbridge - New coach: Thomas Clark. Former coach: Steve Boyd
Therrell - New coach: Broderick Jamison. Former coach: Greg Sullivan
Tift County - New coach: Noel Dean. Former coach: Ashley Anders
Towers - New coach: Michael Johnson. Former coach: Vonnell Carter
Tucker - New coach: James Thomson. Former coach: Bryan Lamar
Union County - New coach: Michael Perry. Former coach: Brian Allison
Villa Rica - New coach: Tim Barron. Former coach: Christian Hunnicutt
Walker - New coach: Gary Nelson. Former coach: Aaron Dobbins
Washington - New coach: Justin Rivers. Former coach: Derrick Avery
Westover - New coach: Adam Miller. Former coach: Olten Downs
Westside-Augusta - New coach: Lee Hutto. Former coach: Jon Wiley
Woodland-Stockbridge - New coach: Julian Hicks. Former coach: Bryan Bailey
Woodstock - New coach: Troy Hoff. Former coach: Brent Budde
