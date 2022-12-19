Football hires: Jackson County hires former Lanier coach Mobbs

Mobbs was head coach at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee the past two seasons and was Lanier’s coach from 2014 to 2020. His Lanier teams were 58-22 with two region championships.

Jackson County most recently had a winning season in 2012. The Panthers hired Rich McWhorter in 2019, but the 300-game winner from Charlton County was 15-26 over four seasons, during which the school moved to Class 6A from 3A.