Football hires: Jackson County hires former Lanier coach Mobbs

High School Sports Blog
46 minutes ago

Jackson County hire former Lanier coach Korey Mobbs as its football coach Monday.

Mobbs was head coach at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee the past two seasons and was Lanier’s coach from 2014 to 2020. His Lanier teams were 58-22 with two region championships.

Jackson County most recently had a winning season in 2012. The Panthers hired Rich McWhorter in 2019, but the 300-game winner from Charlton County was 15-26 over four seasons, during which the school moved to Class 6A from 3A.

In other recent coaching news, Chestatee of Hall County has hired Habersham Central assistant Stuart Cunningham. Chestatee’s most recent winning season came in 2013. The team was 2-8 last season under Shaun Conley, who retired.

Coahulla Creek’s Danny Wilson has resigned after leading the Colts to their first winning season and playoff appearance in history. Coahulla Creek was 7-4 in Wilsons third season. Coahulla Creek had Newton coach Camiel Grant has stepped down at Newton. Gant was 21-20 in four full seasons and 6-5 in 2022.

Troy Hoff won’t return at Woodstock. The Wolverines have lost 22 straight games.

There have been 40 openings among the GHSA’s 412 football-playing schools. Only three have been filled.

Armuchee - Jeremy Green

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall

Cairo - David Coleman (interim)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro

Central (Carrollton) - Darius Smiley

Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone

Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie

Chattooga - Shawn Peek

Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)

Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson

Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory

Dacula - Casey Vogt

Forsyth Central - David Rooney

Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton

Griffin - Rusty Easom

Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold

Lowndes - Zach Grage

Metter: Rodney Garvin

M.L. King - Deante Lamar

Newton: Camiel Grant

Northside (Warner Robins) - Chad Alligood

Peach County: Chad Campbell

Pope - Tab Griffin

Putnam County - Shaun Pope

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws

Seckinger - Aaron Hill

Shaw - Blair Harrison

Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes

Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser

Treutlen - Steve Versprille

Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista

Woodstock - Troy Hoff

