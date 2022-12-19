Football hires: Jackson County hires former Lanier coach Mobbs

Jackson County hire former Lanier coach Korey Mobbs as its football coach Monday.
Mobbs was head coach at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee the past two seasons and was Lanier’s coach from 2014 to 2020. His Lanier teams were 58-22 with two region championships.
Jackson County most recently had a winning season in 2012. The Panthers hired Rich McWhorter in 2019, but the 300-game winner from Charlton County was 15-26 over four seasons, during which the school moved to Class 6A from 3A.
In other recent coaching news, Chestatee of Hall County has hired Habersham Central assistant Stuart Cunningham. Chestatee’s most recent winning season came in 2013. The team was 2-8 last season under Shaun Conley, who retired.
Coahulla Creek’s Danny Wilson has resigned after leading the Colts to their first winning season and playoff appearance in history. Coahulla Creek was 7-4 in Wilsons third season. Coahulla Creek had Newton coach Camiel Grant has stepped down at Newton. Gant was 21-20 in four full seasons and 6-5 in 2022.
Troy Hoff won’t return at Woodstock. The Wolverines have lost 22 straight games.
There have been 40 openings among the GHSA’s 412 football-playing schools. Only three have been filled.
Armuchee - Jeremy Green
Berkmar - Cole Meyer
Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall
Cairo - David Coleman (interim)
Campbell - Howie Decristofaro
Central (Carrollton) - Darius Smiley
Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample
Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart
Chattahoochee - Mike Malone
Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie
Chattooga - Shawn Peek
Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)
Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson
Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory
Dacula - Casey Vogt
Forsyth Central - David Rooney
Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton
Griffin - Rusty Easom
Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson
Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)
Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold
Lowndes - Zach Grage
Metter: Rodney Garvin
M.L. King - Deante Lamar
Newton: Camiel Grant
Northside (Warner Robins) - Chad Alligood
Peach County: Chad Campbell
Pope - Tab Griffin
Putnam County - Shaun Pope
Rockdale County - Lee Hannah
Salem - Jarrett Laws
Seckinger - Aaron Hill
Shaw - Blair Harrison
Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes
Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser
Treutlen - Steve Versprille
Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan
Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)
Walker - Tom Evangelista
Woodstock - Troy Hoff