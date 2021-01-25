X

Football hires: Effingham names Ford; South Gwinnett eyes Tucker’s Lamar

Buford High School head coach John Ford argues with a referee during the 2018 Corky Kell Classic Friday, Aug.17, 2018, at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
Credit: Steve Schaefer

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

John Ford, who led Roswell to consecutive state finals and Buford to a pair of region titles, is a head coach again, and South Gwinnett has made Tucker coach Bryan Lamar its first choice, but that hire awaits board approval.

Those are some of the latest moves in a football offseason that has seen more than 50 openings, about one-third of which have been filled.

Ford’s career record is 61-17 with two region titles apiece at Roswell (2013-16) and Buford (2017-18). He was let go at Buford despite a 21-5 record a region titles in each season. He was Bleckley County’s defensive coordinator last season.

Effingham was 43-42 in eight seasons under Buddy Holder, who will take another job in the school system.

At South Gwinnett, Lamar would bring a career 83-29 record after nine seasons at Tucker, where he won four region titles and led the Tigers to two state finals. South Gwinnett was 5-5 last season, the Comets’ best finish since 2016. Lamar would replace Steve Davenport, who is retiring.

Here are reported openings with hires noted in bold.

Alexander - Former coach: Matt Combs.

Appling County - Former coach: Rick Tomberlin.

Arabia Mountain - Former coach: Stanley Pritchett.

Banneker - Former coach: Lou George.

Blessed Trinity - Former coach: Tim McFarlin.

Bradwell Institute - Former coach: Kyle Adkins.

Carrollton - Former coach: Sean Calhoun. New coach: Joey King

Central Talbotton - Former coach: Cedric Stegall.

Crawford County - Former coach: Jhon Smith. New coach: Craig Puckett

Crisp County - Former coach: Brad Harber.

Dalton - Former coach: Matt Land.

Eagles Landing - Former coach: Shawn Jones.

East Forsyth - Former coach: New school. New coach: Brian Allison

Effingham County - Former coach: Buddy Holder. New coach: John Ford

Fellowship Christian - Former coach: Al Morrell.

Gilmer - Former coach: Kevin Saunders. New coach: Paul Standard

Grovetown - Former coach: Damien Postell.

Hardaway - Former coach: Michael Woolridge.

Harrison - Former coach: Matt Dickmann. New coach: Josh Cassidy

Heard County - Former coach: Tim Barron. New coach: Shane Lasseter

Monticello - Former coach: Roderick Jackson.

Jenkins - Former coach: Gene Clemmons.

Jordan - Former coach: Joseph Kegler. New coach: Dale Overton

Lake Oconee Academy - Former coach: New Program.

Lamar County - Former coach: Jeff Sloan.

Landmark Christian - Former coach: Mike Sherrard.

Locust Grove - Former coach: Clint Satterfield.

Long County - Former coach: John Pollock.

Monroe - Former coach: Charles Truitt.

Morgan County - Former coach: Bill Malone. MT

North Springs - Former coach: Scotty Parker.

Oglethorpe County - Former coach: Ronnie Harris.

Osborne - Former coach: Russell Isham. New coach: Luqman Salam

Pickens - Former coach: Jeff Nelson. New coach: Grant Myers

Portal - Former coach: Matt Smith.

Rockdale County - Former coach: Derek Coggin.

Savannah County Day - Former coach: Jim Collis. New coach: Tyler Ward

Seminole County - Former coach: Trey Woolf. New coach: Cedric Stegall

South Cobb - Former coach: Terry Jones.

South Forsyth - Former coach: Jeff Arnette. New coach: Troy Morris

South Gwinnett - Former coach: Steve Davenport.

St. Pius - Former coach: Paul Standard.

Stockbridge - Former coach: Steve Boyd. New coach: Thomas Clark

Tift County - Former coach: Ashley Anders.

Towers - Former coach: Vonnell Carter.

Union County - Former coach: Brian Allison.

Villa Rica - Former coach: Christian Hunnicutt. New coach: Tim Barron

Walker - Former coach: Aaron Dobbins. New coach: Gary Nelson

Westside - Former coach: Jon Wiley.

Woodland (Stockbridge) - Former coach: Bryan Bailey.

Woodstock - Former coach: Brent Budde.

