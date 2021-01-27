Football finals attendance down 12.6% in pandemic, GHSA reports

The 2019 finals were played in rainy conditions that likely blunted attendance. The 2020 championships were played in good weather but during a pandemic. They also were contested Dec. 28-30, more than two weeks later than normal, because of a delay to the regular season prompted by COVID-19.

The GHSA hasn’t yet released financial data from the finals, including payouts to participating schools, but with ticket prices at $20, the attendance would’ve generated $489,520. Attendance for all five rounds of the football playoffs was 237,049, the GHSA said.

The GHSA also revealed Wednesday that cross country was the second most well-attended fall championship, with 7,060 in tickets sold. Volleyball drew 3,040 for the finals, 23,345 for all rounds. (Cross country has no GHSA-run preliminary rounds.) Fast-pitch softball drew 4,243 for its finals, 29,819 overall. The swimming state championships were held without fans or media.

Here are paid attendance figures for the football finals since 2008, when they were moved to one neutral site, which at the time was the Georgia Dome.

2020 – 24,476 (8 games)*

2019 - 28,011 (8 games)

2018 – 40,463 (8 games)

2017 – 41,202 (8 games)

2016 – 47,922 (8 games)

2015 – 46,312 (7 games)

2014 – 45,744 (7 games)

2013 – 43,989 (7 games)

2012 – 40,326 (7 games)

2011 – 40,401 (5 games)

2010 – 44,154 (5 games)

2009 – 36,685 (5 games)

2008 – 37,659 (5 games)

*Includes paid attendance for two flag football games.