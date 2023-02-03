Football coaching moves: Collins Hill hires Swick; Alexander, South Paulding open

Collins Hill promoted defensive coordinator Drew Swick to head football coach this week, Shaw hired Johnny Garner of Carver-Columbus, and jobs at Alexander, South Paulding and Savannah came open.
Swick is a Collins Hill alumnus who has coached entirely at his alma mater starting with the 2015 season. He played at Presbyterian.
Swick is replacing Lenny Gregory, who resigned in December and became head coach at Gordon Central last month. Collins Hill was 4-6 last season and after winning the Class 7A title in 2021.
Garner, the new Shaw coach, was assistant head coach at Carver last season. He got into coaching in 2016 and has worked entirely at Columbus schools. Garner is a stepson of retired coach Charles Flowers, who led Shaw to a 2000 state title.
Shaw was 4-7 last season under interim coach Blair Harrison, who remains as athletic director.
Olten Downs has stepped won after two seasons at Alexander, and Eric “Sumo” Robinson has resigned at South Paulding. Both are expected to take other jobs in their school systems.
Michael Moore has resigned at Savannah after three seasons and a 4-23 record.
Those bring to 71 the number of GHSA openings this offseason. Thirty-three have been filled.
Alexander - Olten Downs
Allatoona - Gary Varner
Apalachee - Tony Lotti
Armuchee - Jeremy Green (New coach: Eric Belew)
Berkmar - Cole Meyer
Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall (New coach: Ed Dudley)
Burke County - Eric Parker (New coach: Franklin Stephens)
Campbell - Howie Decristofaro
Centennial - Sean O’Sullivan
Central-Carrollton - Darius Smiley (New coach: Umbrah Brown)
Central-Macon - Joaquin Sample (New coach: Jarrett Laws)
Central-Talbotton - Chris Cowart
Chattahoochee - Mike Malone (New coach: Danny Carlisle)
Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie (New coach: Josh Jacobson)
Chattooga - Shawn Peek (New coach: Roone Gable)
Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)
Clarkston - Terrance Hughey
Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson (New coach: Drew Carter)
Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory (New coach: Drew Swick)
Dacula - Casey Vogt (New coach: Reggie Stancil)
Darlington - Tommy Atha
Eagle’s Landing - Markus Brown
Early County - Joel Harvin
Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin (New coach: John Thompson)
Forsyth Central - David Rooney (New coach: Chad Pickett)
Franklin County - Parker Martin
GMC Prep - Lee Coleman
Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton (New coach: Lenny Gregory)
Grayson - Adam Carter (New coach: Santavious Bryant)
Griffin - Rusty Easom (New coach: Clifford Fedd)
Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson
Jackson - Dary Myricks
Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)
Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold (New coach: Mario East)
Johns Creek - Drew Connell
Johnson (Savannah) - Kenderrick Bonner
Lowndes - Zach Grage (New coach: Adam Carter)
McEachern - Franklin Stephens
Metter - Rodney Garvin (New coach: Lee Shaw)
M.L. King - Deante Lamar
New Manchester - Cedric Jackson
Newton - Camiel Grant (New coach: Josh Skelton)
North Gwinnett - Bill Stewart
North Springs - Jeff Phillips
Northside (Warner Robins) - Chad Alligood (New coach: Ben Bailey)
Paulding County - Umbrah Brown
Parkview - Eric Godfree
Peach County - Chad Campbell (New coach: Marquis Westbrook)
Pebblebrook - Leroy Hood
Pope - Tab Griffin (New coach: Sean O’Sullivan)
Putnam County - Shaun Pope (New coach: Joel Harvin)
Redan - Derek Vaughn (New coach: Damien Wimes)
Ringgold - Robert Akins (New coach: Austin Crisp)
Rockdale County - Lee Hannah
Salem - Jarrett Laws
Savannah - Michael Moore
Seckinger - Aaron Hill (New coach: Tony Lotti)
Shaw - Blair Harrison (New coach: Johnny Garner)
South Paulding - Eric “Sumo” Robinson
Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes
Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser
Sumter County - Clifford Fedd
Toombs County - Richie Marsh (New coach: Buddy Martin)
Treutlen - Steve Versprille (New coach: Pat Collins)
Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan
Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)
Walker - Tom Evangelista (New coach: T.J. Anderson)
Warner Robins - Marquis Westbrook
Whitefield Academy - Coleman Joiner
Winder-Barrow - Ed Dudley
Woodstock - Troy Hoff