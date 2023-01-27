X
Dark Mode Toggle

Football coaching hires: Newton promotes Skelton; 32 of 67 offseason openings filled

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Newton promoted offensive coordinator Josh Skelton to head coach Friday, bringing to 32 the number of offseason GHSA football hires. There have been 67 openings.

Skelton has been on Newton’s staff since 2012. It’s been his only employer since leaving Jacksonville State. The former cornerback also played at Stephenson in DeKalb County.

Newton was 6-5 last season and 21-20 under four full seasons with Camiel Grant.

The biggest coaching news this week was the resignation of Parkview’s Eric Godfree to take another unnamed head-coaching job. Godfree had coached at his alma mater the past nine seasons and won two region titles.

A few other jobs came open or were filled.

Ringgold promoted its offensive coordinator, Austin Crisp, to replace the retiring Robert Akins, who led the program the past 16 seasons.

Liberty County named Tony Glazer its full-time coach. Glazer worked as interim coach last season. The Panthers were 7-5 last season after the death of long-time coach Kirk Warner.

North Springs is open. Jeff Phillips’ teams were 1-9 and 4-6 after an 0-8 finish with another coach in 2020.

Kenderrick Bonner has resigned at Johnson-Savannah. The Atomsmashers were 5-5 last season, their first non-losing season since 2009. Bonner was 17-31 over five seasons after inheriting a program on a 24-game losing streak.

Cedric Jackson won’t return at New Manchester. The Jaguars won their first region title in 2020 under Jackson but were 0-10 in 2022.

These are the offseason openings and hires. They do not include interim coaches made permanent after working the 2022 season.

Allatoona - Gary Varner

Apalachee - Tony Lotti

Armuchee - Jeremy Green (New coach: Eric Belew)

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall (New coach: Ed Dudley)

Burke County - Eric Parker (New coach: Franklin Stephens)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro

Centennial - Sean O’Sullivan

Central (Carrollton) - Darius Smiley (New coach: Umbrah Brown)

Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample (New coach: Jarrett Laws)

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone (New coach: Danny Carlisle)

Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie (New coach: Josh Jacobson)

Chattooga - Shawn Peek (New coach: Roone Gable)

Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)

Clarkston - Terrance Hughey

Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson (New coach: Drew Carter)

Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory

Dacula - Casey Vogt (New coach: Reggie Stancil)

Darlington - Tommy Atha

Eagle’s Landing - Markus Brown

Early County - Joel Harvin

Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin (New coach: John Thompson)

Forsyth Central - David Rooney (New coach: Chad Pickett)

Franklin County - Parker Martin

GMC Prep - Lee Coleman

Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton (New coach: Lenny Gregory)

Grayson - Adam Carter (New coach: Santavious Bryant)

Griffin - Rusty Easom (New coach: Clifford Fedd)

Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson

Jackson - Dary Myricks

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold (New coach: Mario East)

Johnson-Savannah - Kenderrick Bonner

Lowndes - Zach Grage (New coach: Adam Carter)

McEachern - Franklin Stephens

Metter - Rodney Garvin (New coach: Lee Shaw)

M.L. King - Deante Lamar

New Manchester - Cedric Jackson

Newton - Camiel Grant (New coach: Josh Skelton)

North Gwinnett - Bill Stewart

North Springs - Jeff Phillips

Northside-Warner Robins - Chad Alligood (New coach: Ben Bailey)

Paulding County - Umbrah Brown

Parkview - Eric Godfree

Peach County - Chad Campbell (New coach: Marquis Westbrook)

Pebblebrook - Leroy Hood

Pope - Tab Griffin (New coach: Sean O’Sullivan)

Putnam County - Shaun Pope (New coach: Joel Harvin)

Redan - Derek Vaughn (New coach: Damien Wimes)

Ringgold - Robert Akins (New coach: Austin Crisp)

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws

Seckinger - Aaron Hill (New coach: Tony Lotti)

Shaw - Blair Harrison

Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes

Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser

Sumter County - Clifford Fedd

Toombs County - Richie Marsh (New coach: Buddy Martin)

Treutlen - Steve Versprille (New coach: Pat Collins)

Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista (New coach: T.J. Anderson)

Warner Robins - Marquis Westbrook

Whitefield Academy - Coleman Joiner

Winder-Barrow - Ed Dudley

Woodstock - Troy Hoff

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Astros hire Braves scouting director Dana Brown as general manager. How big is the loss? 20h ago

Credit: AP

Just like old times, it’s hard to trust the Hawks
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Led by Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson, Braves have options for final rotation spot
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
22h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech overwhelms Clemson behind Tonie Morgan
50m ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Class 5A blog: Kell plans ceremony to retire Henderson’s jersey
2h ago
Class 4A Blog: Red-hot Baldwin and Griffin girls to meet in key region battle
17h ago
Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news
21h ago
Featured

Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
45m ago
From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top