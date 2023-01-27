Football coaching hires: Newton promotes Skelton; 32 of 67 offseason openings filled

Ringgold promoted its offensive coordinator, Austin Crisp, to replace the retiring Robert Akins, who led the program the past 16 seasons.

Liberty County named Tony Glazer its full-time coach. Glazer worked as interim coach last season. The Panthers were 7-5 last season after the death of long-time coach Kirk Warner.

North Springs is open. Jeff Phillips’ teams were 1-9 and 4-6 after an 0-8 finish with another coach in 2020.

Kenderrick Bonner has resigned at Johnson-Savannah. The Atomsmashers were 5-5 last season, their first non-losing season since 2009. Bonner was 17-31 over five seasons after inheriting a program on a 24-game losing streak.

Cedric Jackson won’t return at New Manchester. The Jaguars won their first region title in 2020 under Jackson but were 0-10 in 2022.

These are the offseason openings and hires. They do not include interim coaches made permanent after working the 2022 season.

Allatoona - Gary Varner

Apalachee - Tony Lotti

Armuchee - Jeremy Green (New coach: Eric Belew)

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall (New coach: Ed Dudley)

Burke County - Eric Parker (New coach: Franklin Stephens)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro

Centennial - Sean O’Sullivan

Central (Carrollton) - Darius Smiley (New coach: Umbrah Brown)

Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample (New coach: Jarrett Laws)

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone (New coach: Danny Carlisle)

Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie (New coach: Josh Jacobson)

Chattooga - Shawn Peek (New coach: Roone Gable)

Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)

Clarkston - Terrance Hughey

Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson (New coach: Drew Carter)

Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory

Dacula - Casey Vogt (New coach: Reggie Stancil)

Darlington - Tommy Atha

Eagle’s Landing - Markus Brown

Early County - Joel Harvin

Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin (New coach: John Thompson)

Forsyth Central - David Rooney (New coach: Chad Pickett)

Franklin County - Parker Martin

GMC Prep - Lee Coleman

Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton (New coach: Lenny Gregory)

Grayson - Adam Carter (New coach: Santavious Bryant)

Griffin - Rusty Easom (New coach: Clifford Fedd)

Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson

Jackson - Dary Myricks

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold (New coach: Mario East)

Johnson-Savannah - Kenderrick Bonner

Lowndes - Zach Grage (New coach: Adam Carter)

McEachern - Franklin Stephens

Metter - Rodney Garvin (New coach: Lee Shaw)

M.L. King - Deante Lamar

New Manchester - Cedric Jackson

Newton - Camiel Grant (New coach: Josh Skelton)

North Gwinnett - Bill Stewart

North Springs - Jeff Phillips

Northside-Warner Robins - Chad Alligood (New coach: Ben Bailey)

Paulding County - Umbrah Brown

Parkview - Eric Godfree

Peach County - Chad Campbell (New coach: Marquis Westbrook)

Pebblebrook - Leroy Hood

Pope - Tab Griffin (New coach: Sean O’Sullivan)

Putnam County - Shaun Pope (New coach: Joel Harvin)

Redan - Derek Vaughn (New coach: Damien Wimes)

Ringgold - Robert Akins (New coach: Austin Crisp)

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws

Seckinger - Aaron Hill (New coach: Tony Lotti)

Shaw - Blair Harrison

Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes

Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser

Sumter County - Clifford Fedd

Toombs County - Richie Marsh (New coach: Buddy Martin)

Treutlen - Steve Versprille (New coach: Pat Collins)

Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista (New coach: T.J. Anderson)

Warner Robins - Marquis Westbrook

Whitefield Academy - Coleman Joiner

Winder-Barrow - Ed Dudley

Woodstock - Troy Hoff