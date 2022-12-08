Football coaching changes: Peach County’s Campbell takes Westfield job; Seckinger coach steps down

Peach’s Campbell takes Westfield job
Chad Campbell, who retired as Peach County’s coach after 30 seasons at the school, was announced Wednesday as coach of Westfield, a GIAA school in Perry.
Westfield was 5-6 this season and lost in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The school won state titles in 2014 and 2015.
Campbell’s record was 168-38 with 10 region titles and one state championship in 16 seasons as Peach County’s head coach.
Seckinger coach steps down
Aaron Hill has resigned after one season at Seckinger, which opened this year in Gwinnett County. Hill announced his decision on social media.
“I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life yesterday,” Hill stated. “After meeting with our administration, it became clear that our vision for the future of the program did not align.”
Seckinger was 0-7 against a non-region schedule. Hill was on Grayson’s staff during its 2020 state championship season.
Briefly …
Chattahoochee County coach Ryan McKenzie won’t return next season. The Panthers were 5-6 in his only season.
This is a list of coaches openings with GHSA schools and their former coaches, and new coaches if hired.
Armuchee - Jeremy Green
Berkmar - Cole Meyer
Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall
Cairo - David Coleman (interim)
Campbell - Howie Decristofaro
Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample
Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart
Chattahoochee - Mike Malone
Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie
Chattooga - Shawn Peek
Chestatee - Shaun Conley
Dacula - Casey Vogt
Forsyth Central - David Rooney
Griffin - Rusty Easom
Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson
Jackson County - Rich McWhorter
Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold
Lowndes - Zach Grage
Metter: Rodney Garvin
M.L. King - Deante Lamar
Peach County: Chad Campbell
Pope - Tab Griffin
Putnam County - Shaun Pope
Rockdale County - Lee Hannah
Salem - Jarrett Laws
Seckinger - Aaron Hill
Shaw - Blair Harrison
Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes
Treutlen - Steve Versprille
Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan
Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)
Walker - Tom Evangelista