Football coaching changes: Peach County’s Campbell takes Westfield job; Seckinger coach steps down

High School Sports Blog
24 minutes ago

Peach’s Campbell takes Westfield job

Chad Campbell, who retired as Peach County’s coach after 30 seasons at the school, was announced Wednesday as coach of Westfield, a GIAA school in Perry.

Westfield was 5-6 this season and lost in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The school won state titles in 2014 and 2015.

Campbell’s record was 168-38 with 10 region titles and one state championship in 16 seasons as Peach County’s head coach.

Seckinger coach steps down

Aaron Hill has resigned after one season at Seckinger, which opened this year in Gwinnett County. Hill announced his decision on social media.

“I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life yesterday,” Hill stated. “After meeting with our administration, it became clear that our vision for the future of the program did not align.”

Seckinger was 0-7 against a non-region schedule. Hill was on Grayson’s staff during its 2020 state championship season.

Briefly …

Chattahoochee County coach Ryan McKenzie won’t return next season. The Panthers were 5-6 in his only season.

This is a list of coaches openings with GHSA schools and their former coaches, and new coaches if hired.

Armuchee - Jeremy Green

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall

Cairo - David Coleman (interim)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro

Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone

Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie

Chattooga - Shawn Peek

Chestatee - Shaun Conley

Dacula - Casey Vogt

Forsyth Central - David Rooney

Griffin - Rusty Easom

Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold

Lowndes - Zach Grage

Metter: Rodney Garvin

M.L. King - Deante Lamar

Peach County: Chad Campbell

Pope - Tab Griffin

Putnam County - Shaun Pope

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws

Seckinger - Aaron Hill

Shaw - Blair Harrison

Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes

Treutlen - Steve Versprille

Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista

