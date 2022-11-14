ajc logo
X

Football coaching changes: Jefferson County’s Arnold retires; 13 openings

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County’s coach the past 22 years, announced his retirement Monday after 33 seasons on football sidelines.

Arnold led Jefferson County to seven region titles, two semifinal appearances, four quarterfinals and 21 straight playoff appearances and compiled a 168-89-3 record. He’s the winningest coach in county history, which included Wrens, Wadley and Louisville before Jefferson County opened in 1995. Arnold’s 168 wins ranked 19th among active GHSA coaches.

“We had a great run,’’ Arnold said. “I’m getting older, and it’s time for some young kid ball of fire to get after it.’’

Arnold will remain as athletic director.

Also stepping down in the past few days were Salem’s Jarrett Laws and Chattahoochee’s Mike Malone. Laws led Salem to three playoff appearances in seven seasons and was 2-9 this season. Malone’s teams were 8-31 in four seasons.

Other coaches who won’t return next season are Chris Cowart at Central of Talbotton, Jeremy Green of Armuchee, Shaun Conley of Chestatee, Lee Hannah of Rockdale County, Tab Griffin of Pope, Howie Decristofaro of Campbell, Rusty Easom of Griffin, Rich McWhorter of Jackson County, Cole Meyer of Berkmar and David Rooney of Forsyth Central.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bocanegra: ‘At the moment, Josef (Martinez) is an Atlanta United player’
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kentucky’s offense will offer a return to normalcy for No. 1 Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Georgia Tech
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Georgia Tech
3h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta United has four-year contract offer out to Miles Robinson
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class 3A blog: The cream of the class rolled to victories in Round 1
13m ago
GHSA coin flip determines home-field edge for football quarterfinals
45m ago
Class 5A blog: Cass shakes up playoffs with first-round upset
3h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
10h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top