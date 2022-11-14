Football coaching changes: Jefferson County’s Arnold retires; 13 openings

J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County’s coach the past 22 years, announced his retirement Monday after 33 seasons on football sidelines.
Arnold led Jefferson County to seven region titles, two semifinal appearances, four quarterfinals and 21 straight playoff appearances and compiled a 168-89-3 record. He’s the winningest coach in county history, which included Wrens, Wadley and Louisville before Jefferson County opened in 1995. Arnold’s 168 wins ranked 19th among active GHSA coaches.
“We had a great run,’’ Arnold said. “I’m getting older, and it’s time for some young kid ball of fire to get after it.’’
Arnold will remain as athletic director.
Also stepping down in the past few days were Salem’s Jarrett Laws and Chattahoochee’s Mike Malone. Laws led Salem to three playoff appearances in seven seasons and was 2-9 this season. Malone’s teams were 8-31 in four seasons.
Other coaches who won’t return next season are Chris Cowart at Central of Talbotton, Jeremy Green of Armuchee, Shaun Conley of Chestatee, Lee Hannah of Rockdale County, Tab Griffin of Pope, Howie Decristofaro of Campbell, Rusty Easom of Griffin, Rich McWhorter of Jackson County, Cole Meyer of Berkmar and David Rooney of Forsyth Central.
