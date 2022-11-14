Football coaching changes: Jefferson County’s Arnold retires; 13 openings

Arnold led Jefferson County to seven region titles, two semifinal appearances, four quarterfinals and 21 straight playoff appearances and compiled a 168-89-3 record. He’s the winningest coach in county history, which included Wrens, Wadley and Louisville before Jefferson County opened in 1995. Arnold’s 168 wins ranked 19th among active GHSA coaches.

“We had a great run,’’ Arnold said. “I’m getting older, and it’s time for some young kid ball of fire to get after it.’’