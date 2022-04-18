Football coaching changes: Central Gwinnett hires Roquan Smith’s high school coach

He’s been an offensive analyst at Tennessee (2020), assistant at Kentucky State (2019) and head coach at Sumter County (2018), Brunswick (2015-16) and Macon County (2012-14), where Smith, the NFL and former Georgia player, starred as a linebacker.

Central, which was 1-9 last season under Jason Thompson, is the seven Gwinnett County public school to name a coach this offseason. The others are Archer (Dante Williams), Berkmar (Cole Meyer), Lanier (Tyler Maloof), Meadowcreek (Todd Wofford), Peachtree Ridge (Matt Helmerich) and Seckinger (Aaron Hill). Seckinger will open this fall.