Football blog: Brookwood leads list of 7A teams most likely to improve

1. Brookwood: The 2020 Broncos were having their best season in years, getting as high as No. 4 in the rankings, but injuries and youth conspired to run it off the rails in late season. Although the victory over Parkview was sweet, Brookwood lost three of its last five and was routed in the first round by Colquitt County. The main characters who put Brookwood in the top five last season are back. The Broncos probably have the best pair of wide receivers and best pair of cornerbacks in the state. Pass catchers Samuel Mbake and De’Nylon Morrissette are top-300 national recruits, and pass defenders Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Georgia) and Andre Stewart (Kentucky) are committed to SEC schools. Then there’s Dylan Lonergan, the consensus pro-style QB prospect nationally among juniors is a top-100 recruit. Longergan threw for 2,249 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games. This is the most talented Brookwood team since 2010, the year of the Broncos’ most recent state title, if not longer.

2. Marietta: The Blue Devils won a state title in 2019 with one of the most talented senior classes in state history, then plummeted to an 3-8 finish last year as their young defense was routinely scorched. Marietta had 11 all-region players last season (albeit it in era of extra-large all-region teams). More importantly, 10 are returning. Coach Richard Morgan saw the future in his rising senior class, which includes QB Tyler Hughes, who passed for 2,703 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 535 yards as a first-year starter, and WR/LB Daniel Martin, a top-100 national prospect. Marietta’s nine leading tacklers season were juniors. Another state title is probably too optimistic, but Marietta has a realistic chance overtaking North Cobb as Region 3 champion.