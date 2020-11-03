Final Softball Rankings

The biggest story from Columbus was that top-ranked A Public program Gordon Lee earned its 11th state title after beating Commerce 8-2 to win the Class A Public state title for the fifth consecutive season. It was the sixth consecutive title after Gordon Lee won a 2A championship in 2015. In the past 11 years, the Trojans have won 10 state championships, missing out only in 2014 when Heard County won the Class 2A title. Gordon Lee finished the season where it began it, on top.

Top-ranked East Coweta has won three of the past four 7A titles after it survived a decisive two-game championship series against 2016 champion North Gwinnett. The Bulldogs, which handed East Coweta its only regular-season loss, beat the Indians 7-2 in the first game before East Coweta captured the title with a 2-1 victory in the second game.