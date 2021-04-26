Final regular season lacrosse rankings

In boys Class 6A-7A, Walton moved up to No. 5 following Pope’s back-to-back losses to Lassiter (12-5) and Blessed Trinity (12-7). Pope’s latest losses sent the Greyhounds down to No. 9. Additionally, South Forsyth moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 and Harrison improved one slot to No. 7. Hillgrove slid down from No. 9 to No. 10. Lovett shook up the Class A-5A poll with a 12-8 win over Lovett and returns to the top 10 at No. 7. King’s Ridge fell from No. 4 to No. 9 following the loss and Holy Innocents’ sent out of the poll following Lovett entering the rankings. Wesleyan earned the nod over Holy Innocents’ at No. 10 due to the Wolves’ 7-3 head-to-head win over the Golden Bears.
On the girls side, Chattahoochee jumped from No. 5 to No. 4 and Roswell sits at No. 5 after a 9-8 double-overtime loss to No. 6 Johns Creek. Alpharetta improved from No. 10 to No. 8 and Cambridge replaced Lassiter in the poll and debuts at No. 9. In Class A-5A, North Oconee makes its debut at No. 10 and the rest of the poll did not change in the past week.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Roswell
3. Allatoona
4. Johns Creek
5. Walton
6. Lassiter
7. Harrison
8. South Forsyth
9. Pope
10. Hillgrove
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Pace Academy
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Marist
6. Woodward Academy
7. Lovett
8. Starr’s Mill
9. King’s Ridge Christian
10. Wesleyan
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Chattahoochee
5. Roswell
6. Johns Creek
7. Creekview
8. Alpharetta
9. Cambridge
10. Mill Creek
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Westminster
5. Lovett
6. Wesleyan
7. McIntosh
8. Whitewater
9. Walker
10. North Oconee
