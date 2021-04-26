ajc logo
Final regular season lacrosse rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta

In boys Class 6A-7A, Walton moved up to No. 5 following Pope’s back-to-back losses to Lassiter (12-5) and Blessed Trinity (12-7). Pope’s latest losses sent the Greyhounds down to No. 9. Additionally, South Forsyth moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 and Harrison improved one slot to No. 7. Hillgrove slid down from No. 9 to No. 10. Lovett shook up the Class A-5A poll with a 12-8 win over Lovett and returns to the top 10 at No. 7. King’s Ridge fell from No. 4 to No. 9 following the loss and Holy Innocents’ sent out of the poll following Lovett entering the rankings. Wesleyan earned the nod over Holy Innocents’ at No. 10 due to the Wolves’ 7-3 head-to-head win over the Golden Bears.

On the girls side, Chattahoochee jumped from No. 5 to No. 4 and Roswell sits at No. 5 after a 9-8 double-overtime loss to No. 6 Johns Creek. Alpharetta improved from No. 10 to No. 8 and Cambridge replaced Lassiter in the poll and debuts at No. 9. In Class A-5A, North Oconee makes its debut at No. 10 and the rest of the poll did not change in the past week.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Allatoona

4. Johns Creek

5. Walton

6. Lassiter

7. Harrison

8. South Forsyth

9. Pope

10. Hillgrove

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Pace Academy

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Marist

6. Woodward Academy

7. Lovett

8. Starr’s Mill

9. King’s Ridge Christian

10. Wesleyan

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Chattahoochee

5. Roswell

6. Johns Creek

7. Creekview

8. Alpharetta

9. Cambridge

10. Mill Creek

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Westminster

5. Lovett

6. Wesleyan

7. McIntosh

8. Whitewater

9. Walker

10. North Oconee

