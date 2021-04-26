Final regular season lacrosse rankings

In boys Class 6A-7A, Walton moved up to No. 5 following Pope’s back-to-back losses to Lassiter (12-5) and Blessed Trinity (12-7). Pope’s latest losses sent the Greyhounds down to No. 9. Additionally, South Forsyth moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 and Harrison improved one slot to No. 7. Hillgrove slid down from No. 9 to No. 10. Lovett shook up the Class A-5A poll with a 12-8 win over Lovett and returns to the top 10 at No. 7. King’s Ridge fell from No. 4 to No. 9 following the loss and Holy Innocents’ sent out of the poll following Lovett entering the rankings. Wesleyan earned the nod over Holy Innocents’ at No. 10 due to the Wolves’ 7-3 head-to-head win over the Golden Bears.