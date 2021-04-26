ajc logo
X

Final regular season baseball rankings

May 21, 2016 Buford - Locust Grove's Odlanier Rodriguez connects with the ball during their game against Buford during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL
May 21, 2016 Buford - Locust Grove's Odlanier Rodriguez connects with the ball during their game against Buford during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Grayson retains its No. 1 status in Class 7A and will top the final regular season poll. Parkview recently improved from No. 3 to No. 2 and North Paulding made the climb from No. 5 to No. 3 after picking up an 11-4 win over Walton to extend its winning-streak to eight games. Also, Lowndes dropped three-straight games and East Coweta replaced the Vikings in the poll at No. 10.

In Class 6A, River Ridge jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 and Lakeside-DeKalb improved from No. 9 to No. 8. Decatur climbed from No. 7 to No. 2 in Class 5A after picking up its 19th-straight win. Also, Eastside replaced North Springs at No. 10.

In Class 4A, West Laurens jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 and Perry dropped down to No. 9 from its previous spot at No. 4 following three losses in its last four games. Class 3A saw North Hall take over No. 1 following Hart County’s three-straight defeats. Also, Pike County, Oconee County, Greater Atlanta Christian replaced Mary Persons, Sandy Creek and Morgan County.

In Class 2A, No. 1 ranked Vidalia picked up its 16th-straight win and Lovett dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 following Pace Academy’s sweep of the Lions. Hebron Christian jumped King’s Ridge for the No. 9 slot in Class A Private and Class A Public did not experience any changes following this past week’s action.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Parkview

3. North Paulding

4. Walton

5. Woodstock

6. Cherokee

7. Brookwood

8. Mill Creek

9. Campbell

10. East Coweta

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Carrollton

3. Allatoona

4. Houston County

5. River Ridge

6. Winder-Barrow

7. Lassiter

8. Lakeside-DeKalb

9. Pope

10. South Paulding

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Decatur

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Loganville

5. Greenbrier

6. Cartersville

7. Wayne County

8. Calhoun

9. Harris County

10. Eastside

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. Benedictine

3. Troup

4. North Oconee

5. West Laurens

6. Jefferson

7. Flowery Branch

8. Bainbridge

9. Perry

10. Heritage-Catoosa

Class 3A

1. North Hall

2. Ringgold

3. Franklin County

4. Pierce County

5. Oconee County

6. Harlem

7. Hart County

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Vidalia

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Elbert County

5. Bleckley County

6. Callaway

7. Lovett

8. Pepperell

9. Banks County

10. Worth County

Class A Private

1. Wesleyan

2. Tattnall Square

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Mt. Paran

5. Savannah Christian

6. First Presbyterian Day

7. Brookstone

8. Athens Christian

9. King’s Ridge

10. Hebron Christian

Class A Public

1. Gordon Lee

2. Schley County

3. Charlton County

4. Metter

5. Wilcox County

6. Irwin County

7. ACE Charter

8. Commerce

9. Claxton

10. Washington-Wilkes

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top