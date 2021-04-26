Final regular season baseball rankings

Grayson retains its No. 1 status in Class 7A and will top the final regular season poll. Parkview recently improved from No. 3 to No. 2 and North Paulding made the climb from No. 5 to No. 3 after picking up an 11-4 win over Walton to extend its winning-streak to eight games. Also, Lowndes dropped three-straight games and East Coweta replaced the Vikings in the poll at No. 10.
In Class 6A, River Ridge jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 and Lakeside-DeKalb improved from No. 9 to No. 8. Decatur climbed from No. 7 to No. 2 in Class 5A after picking up its 19th-straight win. Also, Eastside replaced North Springs at No. 10.
In Class 4A, West Laurens jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 and Perry dropped down to No. 9 from its previous spot at No. 4 following three losses in its last four games. Class 3A saw North Hall take over No. 1 following Hart County’s three-straight defeats. Also, Pike County, Oconee County, Greater Atlanta Christian replaced Mary Persons, Sandy Creek and Morgan County.
In Class 2A, No. 1 ranked Vidalia picked up its 16th-straight win and Lovett dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 following Pace Academy’s sweep of the Lions. Hebron Christian jumped King’s Ridge for the No. 9 slot in Class A Private and Class A Public did not experience any changes following this past week’s action.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Parkview
3. North Paulding
4. Walton
5. Woodstock
6. Cherokee
7. Brookwood
8. Mill Creek
9. Campbell
10. East Coweta
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Carrollton
3. Allatoona
4. Houston County
5. River Ridge
6. Winder-Barrow
7. Lassiter
8. Lakeside-DeKalb
9. Pope
10. South Paulding
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Decatur
3. Starr’s Mill
4. Loganville
5. Greenbrier
6. Cartersville
7. Wayne County
8. Calhoun
9. Harris County
10. Eastside
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Benedictine
3. Troup
4. North Oconee
5. West Laurens
6. Jefferson
7. Flowery Branch
8. Bainbridge
9. Perry
10. Heritage-Catoosa
Class 3A
1. North Hall
2. Ringgold
3. Franklin County
4. Pierce County
5. Oconee County
6. Harlem
7. Hart County
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10. Pike County
Class 2A
1. Vidalia
2. Bremen
3. Pace Academy
4. Elbert County
5. Bleckley County
6. Callaway
7. Lovett
8. Pepperell
9. Banks County
10. Worth County
Class A Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Tattnall Square
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Mt. Paran
5. Savannah Christian
6. First Presbyterian Day
7. Brookstone
8. Athens Christian
9. King’s Ridge
10. Hebron Christian
Class A Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. Schley County
3. Charlton County
4. Metter
5. Wilcox County
6. Irwin County
7. ACE Charter
8. Commerce
9. Claxton
10. Washington-Wilkes
