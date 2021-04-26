Final regular season baseball rankings

In Class 6A, River Ridge jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 and Lakeside-DeKalb improved from No. 9 to No. 8. Decatur climbed from No. 7 to No. 2 in Class 5A after picking up its 19th-straight win. Also, Eastside replaced North Springs at No. 10.

In Class 4A, West Laurens jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 and Perry dropped down to No. 9 from its previous spot at No. 4 following three losses in its last four games. Class 3A saw North Hall take over No. 1 following Hart County’s three-straight defeats. Also, Pike County, Oconee County, Greater Atlanta Christian replaced Mary Persons, Sandy Creek and Morgan County.