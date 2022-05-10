Final Girls Soccer Rankings

Lassiter won the Class 6A title after beating Cambridge 1-0 and captured the program’s second title and first since 2016. In Class 5A, Chamblee defeated Midtown 8-1 to win the program’s first-ever state title.

Marist tops Class 4A after its 1-0 victory over Jefferson to win the program’s 11th state title and first since 2018. In Class 3A, Westminster defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0 to win the program’s 15th title while defending its championship for the seventh consecutive season.