Final Girls Soccer Rankings

West Forsyth finished the season atop the class for the second consecutive year after defending last season’s title with a 3-2 victory over Mill Creek in the 7A title match. Mill Creek, Walton, Denmark and Alpharetta finish the season in the top 5.
Lassiter won the Class 6A title after beating Cambridge 1-0 and captured the program’s second title and first since 2016. In Class 5A, Chamblee defeated Midtown 8-1 to win the program’s first-ever state title.
Marist tops Class 4A after its 1-0 victory over Jefferson to win the program’s 11th state title and first since 2018. In Class 3A, Westminster defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0 to win the program’s 15th title while defending its championship for the seventh consecutive season.
Lovett finished atop class 2A after defending last season’s title with a 2-1 victory over Pace Academy to win the program’s fifth title. In Class A Public, Social Circle tops the class after beating Commerce 6-4 for the program’s first title. In Class A Private, Pinecrest Academy tops the class after it beat Holy Innocents’ 1-0 to win the program’s first title.
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth
2. Mill Creek
3. Walton
4. Denmark
5. Alpharetta
6. Dunwoody
7. Peachtree Ridge
8. North Paulding
9. Roswell
10. Brookwood
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Cambridge
3. Chattahoochee
4. Buford
5. River Ridge
6. Johns Creek
7. Pope
8. Houston County
9. Richmond Hill
10. Lakeside-DeKalb
Class 5A
1. Chamblee
2. Midtown
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Decatur
5. McIntosh
6. St. Pius X
7. Northgate
8. Woodward
9. Jackson County
10. Loganville
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Jefferson
3. North Oconee
4. Northwest Whitfield
5. Heritage-Catoosa
6. Columbus
7. Southeast Whitfield
8. Perry
9. Luella
10. Madison County
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Oconee County
4. Cherokee Bluff
5. Lumpkin County
6. Pike County
7. Jackson County
8. Mary Persons
9. White County
10. Morgan County
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Pace Academy
3. Bremen
4. Fitzgerald
5. Fannin County
6. Lamar County
7. Jeff Davis
8. Union County
9. Model
10. Oglethorpe County
Class A Private
1. Pinecrest Academy
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Athens Academy
4. Wesleyan
5. Brookstone
6. Stratford Academy
7. Atlanta International
8. Paideia
9. Fellowship Christian
10. Trinity Christian
Class A Public
1. Social Circle
2. Commerce
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Towns County
5. ACE Charter
6. Armuchee
7. Lake Oconee Academy
8. Screven County
9. Metter
10. Claxton
