Final girls soccer rankings

Westminster was crowned champion in Class 3A with a 7-0 rout of Greater Atlanta Christian, moving up seven spots after its state runner-up finish. Oconee County moved down one spot while Lumpkin County, White County and Jackson moved down two spots. Moving up in the rankings were Pike County, three spots and Mary Persons, one spot. Previously unranked North Hall and Southeast Bulloch join the final rankings after elite eight finishes.

This year’s Class 2A Champion was Lovett after defeating previously top-ranked Bremen. Lovett moved up three spots while Bremen fell by one. Pace Academy moved up four spots and Model moved up two spots after final four appearances. Bleckley County was another riser in the rankings, as it moved up two spots. Lamar County and Thomasville fell two spots while Fitzgerald moved down one. After falling in the elite eight, Putnam County and Oglethorpe County finish eighth and ninth in the final rankings.

Atlanta Classical tops the final Class A Public rankings after a 4-0 win over second seed Armuchee. Towns County and ACE Charter each moved up four spots after final four appearances. Other changes in Class A Public include Irwin County moving up three spots and Commerce and Social Circle falling six spots and eight spots, respectively. Previously unranked Portal and Atkinson County slot in eighth and ninth in this year’s final rankings.

Holy Innocents’ remains the top-ranked program in the final Class A Private rankings after a 2-1 victory over Pinecrest Academy. The Paladins moved up eight spots, marking the biggest change in rankings any team in Class A Private. Other changes included Athens Academy and Stratford Academy falling three spots, Trinity Christian falling six spots and St. Vincents’ moving up one spot. Though previously unranked, Paideia and Atlanta International each made an appearance in the final four and finish ranked third and fourth in the final rankings.

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth

2. Lambert

3. Roswell

4. Walton

5. Brookwood

6. Mill Creek

7. Parkview

8. Harrison

9. Campbell

10. Alpharetta

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Cambridge

3. Riverwood

4. Buford

5. Houston County

6. Glynn Academy

7. Lassiter

8. Richmond Hill

9. Lanier

10. Lakeside - Dekalb

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. St. Pius X

3. McIntosh

4. Grady

5. Northgate

6. Stars Mill

7. Northview

8. Decatur

9. Woodward Academy

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Heritage, Catholic

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. Islands

6. Columbus

7. Flowery Branch

8. Lagrange

9. Perry

10. Thomas County Central

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Oconee County

4. Pike County

5. Lumpkin County

6. White County

7. Jackson

8. North Hall

9. Mary Persons

10. SE Bulloch

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Model

5. Lamar County

6. Fitzgerald

7. Bleckley County

8. Putnam County

9. Oglethorpe County

10. Thomasville

Class A Public

1. Atlanta Classical

2. Armuchee

3. Towns County

4. ACE Charter

5. Screven County

6. Irwin County

7. Commerce

8. Portal

9. Atkinson County

10. Social Circle

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Pinecrest Academy

3. Paideia

4. Atlanta International

5. Athens Academy

6. First Presbyterian Day

7. St. Vincents’

8. Whitefield Academy

9. Trinity Christian

10. Stratford Academy