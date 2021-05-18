Final boys soccer rankings

The GHSA soccer season came to an end Thursday and Friday as sixteen champions were awarded at four locations across the state – Mercer University in Macon, Savannah Memorial Stadium, Duluth and McEachern.
South Forsyth tops the state’s highest classification after winning the program’s first title. Dalton defended its 2019 championship in Class 6A for the program’s sixth state championship. In Class 5A, McIntosh finished at the top after defending its 2019 championship and winning the program’s eighth title.
Southeast Whitfield won the program’s second state title and finishes atop Class 4A. Whitfield won its first state title in 2017. In Class 3A, Coahulla Creek is at the top after winning the program’s first state title.
Pace Academy first won a state title in 2006 and after beating Lovett in the Class 2A title match, the Knights are atop the class. Wesleyan tops Class A Private after successfully defending its 2019 title. The Wolves won the program’s first title in 2016. Georgia Military finishes at the top of Class A Public after winning the program’s second title and defending 2019′s championship.
Class 7A
1. South Forsyth
2. Lambert
3. South Gwinnett
4. Denmark
5. Harrsion
6. Walton
7. Campbell
8. Forsyth Central
9. Hillgrove
10. Collins Hill
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Lakeside-DeKalb
4. Allatoona
5. Central Gwinnett
6. Riverwood
7. North Atlanta
8. River Ridge
9. Tucker
10. Lassiter
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Johnson-Gainesville
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Woodward
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Clarke Central
7. Whitewater
8. Veterans
9. Cartersville
10. St. Pius X
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. East Hall
3. Islands
4. Jefferson
5. Flowery Branch
6. LaGrange
7. Columbus
8. Marist
9. Northwest Whitfield
10. Benedictine
Class 3A
1. Coahulla Creek
2. Westminster
3. Oconee County
4. Morgan County
5. Pike County
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. Savannah Arts
8. Pierce County
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. North Murray
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Gordon Central
4. Bremen
5. Putnam County
6. Thomasville
7. Union County
8. Bacon County
9. Lamar County
10. Model
Class A Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Atlanta International
3. St. Anne Pacelli
4. Athens Academy
5. Heritage-Newnan
6. Whitefield Academy
7. Providence Christian
8. Savannah Country Day
9. Paideia
10. Brookstone
Class A Public
1. Georgia Military
2. ACE Charter
3. Towns County
4. Lake Oconee
5. Atkinson County
6. Claxton
7. Echols County
8. Dublin
9. Dooly County
10. Portal
