Final boys soccer rankings

South Forsyth tops the state’s highest classification after winning the program’s first title. Dalton defended its 2019 championship in Class 6A for the program’s sixth state championship. In Class 5A, McIntosh finished at the top after defending its 2019 championship and winning the program’s eighth title.

Southeast Whitfield won the program’s second state title and finishes atop Class 4A. Whitfield won its first state title in 2017. In Class 3A, Coahulla Creek is at the top after winning the program’s first state title.