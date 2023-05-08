Final Boys Soccer Girls Rankings

Chamblee won the team’s first state title after a 9-0 victory over Greenbrier in the 5A championship game to finish ranked atop the class. In Class 4A, Westminster won the team’s 16th state championship after beating North Oconee 2-1. The Wildcats have won eight state championships in a row and finished at the top of Class 4A.

In Class 3A, Oconee County won the program’s first title with a 3-1 victory over Bremen to finish atop the class. In Class 2A, Fellowship Christian beat Athens Academy 5-1 to win the program’s second state title and first since 2016.