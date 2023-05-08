Final Boys Soccer Girls Rankings

Denmark finished atop the state’s highest class after beating Walton 4-2 in penalty kicks to win the program’s first state championship. In Class 6A, Roswell captured the team’s first state championship after beating Marist 2-0 and finished at the top of the class.
Chamblee won the team’s first state title after a 9-0 victory over Greenbrier in the 5A championship game to finish ranked atop the class. In Class 4A, Westminster won the team’s 16th state championship after beating North Oconee 2-1. The Wildcats have won eight state championships in a row and finished at the top of Class 4A.
In Class 3A, Oconee County won the program’s first title with a 3-1 victory over Bremen to finish atop the class. In Class 2A, Fellowship Christian beat Athens Academy 5-1 to win the program’s second state title and first since 2016.
In Class A Division I, Mount Vernon finished at the top after beating Paideia 3-1 to win the program’s first state title. In Class A Division II, Aquinas topped the class after beating Towns County 5-2 to win the program’s first state title.
Class 7A
1. Denmark
2. Walton
3. Forsyth Central
4. Mill Creek
5. Walton
6. Buford
7. Harrison
8. Archer
9. Richmond Hill
10. Brookwood
Class 6A
1. Roswell
2. Marist
3. Lassiter
4. Pope
5. Blessed Trinity
6. St. Pius X
7. Allatoona
8. North Atlanta
9. Woodward Academy
10. Etowah
Class 5A
1. Chamblee
2. Midtown
3. Greenbrier
4. Cambridge
5. McIntosh
6. Northgate
7. Jefferson
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Northview
10. Loganville
Class 4A
1. Westminster
2. North Oconee
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Lovett
5. Heritage-Catoosa
6. Cherokee Bluff
7. Starr’s Mill
8. Whitewater
9. LaGrange
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Bremen
3. Wesleyan
4. St. Vincent’s
5. Columbus
6. Morgan County
7. Savannah Country Day
8. White County
9. Lumpkin County
10. Pike County
Class 2A
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Athens Academy
3. Mt. Paran
4. Fitzgerald
5. Model
6. Landmark Christian
7. Savannah Arts
8. Toombs County
9. ACE Charter
10. Providence Christian
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Paideia
3. Commerce
4. Social Circle
5. East Laurens
6. Bleckley County
7. Lamar County
8. Dade County
9. Atlanta International
10. Screven County
Class A Division II
1. Aquinas
2. Towns County
3. McIntosh County Academy
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Atlanta Classical
6. Hawkinsville
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll
8. Lincoln County
9. Portal
10. Atkinson County
