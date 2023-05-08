X

Final Boys Soccer Girls Rankings

Denmark finished atop the state’s highest class after beating Walton 4-2 in penalty kicks to win the program’s first state championship. In Class 6A, Roswell captured the team’s first state championship after beating Marist 2-0 and finished at the top of the class.

Chamblee won the team’s first state title after a 9-0 victory over Greenbrier in the 5A championship game to finish ranked atop the class. In Class 4A, Westminster won the team’s 16th state championship after beating North Oconee 2-1. The Wildcats have won eight state championships in a row and finished at the top of Class 4A.

In Class 3A, Oconee County won the program’s first title with a 3-1 victory over Bremen to finish atop the class. In Class 2A, Fellowship Christian beat Athens Academy 5-1 to win the program’s second state title and first since 2016.

In Class A Division I, Mount Vernon finished at the top after beating Paideia 3-1 to win the program’s first state title. In Class A Division II, Aquinas topped the class after beating Towns County 5-2 to win the program’s first state title.

Class 7A

1. Denmark

2. Walton

3. Forsyth Central

4. Mill Creek

5. Walton

6. Buford

7. Harrison

8. Archer

9. Richmond Hill

10. Brookwood

Class 6A

1. Roswell

2. Marist

3. Lassiter

4. Pope

5. Blessed Trinity

6. St. Pius X

7. Allatoona

8. North Atlanta

9. Woodward Academy

10. Etowah

Class 5A

1. Chamblee

2. Midtown

3. Greenbrier

4. Cambridge

5. McIntosh

6. Northgate

7. Jefferson

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Northview

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. North Oconee

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Lovett

5. Heritage-Catoosa

6. Cherokee Bluff

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Whitewater

9. LaGrange

10. Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Oconee County

2. Bremen

3. Wesleyan

4. St. Vincent’s

5. Columbus

6. Morgan County

7. Savannah Country Day

8. White County

9. Lumpkin County

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Athens Academy

3. Mt. Paran

4. Fitzgerald

5. Model

6. Landmark Christian

7. Savannah Arts

8. Toombs County

9. ACE Charter

10. Providence Christian

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Paideia

3. Commerce

4. Social Circle

5. East Laurens

6. Bleckley County

7. Lamar County

8. Dade County

9. Atlanta International

10. Screven County

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Towns County

3. McIntosh County Academy

4. Lake Oconee Academy

5. Atlanta Classical

6. Hawkinsville

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll

8. Lincoln County

9. Portal

10. Atkinson County

