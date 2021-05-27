Final baseball rankings

Houston County swept Lassiter for the Class 6A state title and finishes at No. 1. Buford earned the No. 2 slot despite its early exit in the playoffs. The Wolves were 32-0 before falling to Pope in the playoffs. Runner-up Lassiter comes in at No. 3 ahead of Cobb County rivals Allatoona and Pope, which round out the top 5. Carrollton, Winder-Barrow, South Effingham, East Paulding and Valdosta make up the rest of the loaded Class 6A final poll.

Starr’s Mill swept Loganville for the Class 5A state crown and are No. 1 ahead of the No. 2 ranked Red Devils. St. Pius, Greenbrier and Ware County round out the top 5 ahead of No. 6 Blessed Trinity, No. 7 Wayne County, No. 8 Cartersville, No. 9 Harris County and No. 10 Decatur.