Final baseball rankings

The Parkview Panthers swept their way through the postseason to capture their ninth all-time state title and close out the year at No. 1 in Class 7A. North Paulding, which fell to Parkview in the finals, finishes at No. 2 with an identical 30-10 record to the Panthers. Woodstock, Forsyth Central and Grayson round out the top 5 and Lowndes closes the year at No. 6 after its impressive run to the semifinals. Denmark made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to Parkview and ends the season at No. 7 ahead of Lambert, which fell to Lowndes in a three-game battle in the quarterfinals. Brookwood and Cherokee round out the rest of the poll.
Houston County swept Lassiter for the Class 6A state title and finishes at No. 1. Buford earned the No. 2 slot despite its early exit in the playoffs. The Wolves were 32-0 before falling to Pope in the playoffs. Runner-up Lassiter comes in at No. 3 ahead of Cobb County rivals Allatoona and Pope, which round out the top 5. Carrollton, Winder-Barrow, South Effingham, East Paulding and Valdosta make up the rest of the loaded Class 6A final poll.
Starr’s Mill swept Loganville for the Class 5A state crown and are No. 1 ahead of the No. 2 ranked Red Devils. St. Pius, Greenbrier and Ware County round out the top 5 ahead of No. 6 Blessed Trinity, No. 7 Wayne County, No. 8 Cartersville, No. 9 Harris County and No. 10 Decatur.
In Class 4A, state champion Marist earned No. 1 ahead of runner-up and No. 2 ranked Benedictine. North Oconee, Bainbridge and West Laurens round out the top 5 and Troup, Cedartown, Flowery Branch, Jefferson and Heritage-Catoosa also made the final poll.
North Hall earned No. 1 in Class 3A with its championship win over No. 2 Franklin County. Ringgold, Pierce County and Appling County also earned spots in the top 5 ahead of Cherokee Bluff, Hart County, Harlem, Long County and Greater Atlanta Christian.
Down in Class 2A, Jeff Davis finishes the year at No. 1 after topping Lovett in the championship series. Callaway closes out the year at No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Bremen and No. 5 Vidalia—which entered the playoffs at No. 1 in the polls.
State champion Mt. Paran tops the Class A Private poll ahead of runner-up Wesleyan. Tattnall Square, Fellowship Christian and Athens Christian round out the top 5 ahead of No. 6 Savannah Christian, No. 7 Calvary Day, No. 8 First Presbyterian Day, No. 9 Hebron Christian and No. 10 ranked Brookstone.
Finally, in Class A Public, Metter earned No. 1 with its championship victory over No. 2 Gordon Lee. ACE Charter earned the No. 3 slot after its run to the semifinals ahead of No. Charlton County and No. 5 Wilcox County. Schley County, Irwin County, Commerce, Claxton and Johnson County round out the rest of the poll.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. North Paulding
3. Woodstock
4. Forsyth Central
5. Grayson
6. Lowndes
7. Denmark
8. Lambert
9. Brookwood
10. Cherokee
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Buford
3. Lassiter
4. Allatoona
5. Pope
6. Carrollton
7. Winder-Barrow
8. South Effingham
9. East Paulding
10. Valdosta
Class 5A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. Loganville
3. St. Pius
4. Greenbrier
5. Ware County
6. Blessed Trinity
7. Wayne County
8. Cartersville
9. Harris County
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Benedictine
3. North Oconee
4. Bainbridge
5. West Laurens
6. Troup
7. Cedartown
8. Flowery Branch
9. Jefferson
10. Heritage-Catoosa
Class 3A
1. North Hall
2. Franklin County
3. Ringgold
4. Pierce County
5. Appling County
6. Cherokee Bluff
7. Hart County
8. Harlem
9. Long County
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 2A
1. Jeff Davis
2. Lovett
3. Callaway
4. Bremen
5. Vidalia
6. Bleckley County
7. Thomasville
8. Elbert County
9. Haralson County
10. Pierce County
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. Wesleyan
3. Tattnall Square
4. Fellowship Christian
5. Athens Christian
6. Savannah Christian
7. Calvary Day
8. First Presbyterian Day
9. Hebron Christian
10. Brookstone
Class A Public
1. Metter
2. Gordon Lee
3. ACE Charter
4. Charlton County
5. Wilcox County
6. Schley County
7. Irwin County
8. Commerce
9. Claxton
10. Johnson County
