Final Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Lowndes closes out the season No. 1 after sweeping Parkview in the finals for its first state title since 2000. Semifinalists North Paulding and Mill Creek close out the year at No. 3 and No. 5 and North Gwinnett finished at No. 4 after dropping a three-game series to Lowndes in the quarterfinals. Houston County topped defending state champion Pope 8-3, 7-4 in the finals to finish the season at No. 1 in Class 6A and Blessed Trinity, Etowah and River Ridge cap the top 5.

Loganville captured the Class 5A state title and tops the poll ahead of runner-up McIntosh, Greenbrier and Cartersville—who was upset by Greenbrier in the quarterfinals. North Oconee defended its Class 4A state title over No. 2 LaGrange—which is joined in the final poll with its region counterparts Starr’s Mill and Whitewater.

Class 3A finishes with Harlem at No. 1 after the Bulldogs’ win over Ringgold in the finals and North Cobb Christian held off region rival Mt. Paran in the Class 2A finals for the top spot. Class A Division I champion Prince Avenue Christian and Class A Division II state champion Charlton County are the final two top-ranked teams after their historic seasons.

Class 7A

1. Lowndes

2. Parkview

3. North Paulding

4. North Gwinnett

5. Mill Creek

6. Denmark

7. Dacula

8. East Coweta

9. Walton

10. Hillgrove

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Pope

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Etowah

5. River Ridge

6. Woodstock

7. Tift County

8. Woodward Academy

9. Lassiter

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Loganville

2. McIntosh

3. Greenbrier

4. Cartersville

5. Locust Grove

6. Centennial

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Villa Rica

9. Decatur

10. Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. LaGrange

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Lovett

5. Whitewater

6. Wayne County

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. East Forsyth

9. Holy Innocents’

10. Benedictine

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Ringgold

3. Savannah Christian

4. Pike County

5. Franklin County

6. Gordon Lee

7. Wesleyan

8. Oconee County

9. Calvary Day

10. Thomasville

Class 2A

1. North Cobb Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Appling County

5. Jeff Davis

6. Redan

7. Model

8. Cook

9. Vidalia

10. Brantley County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Irwin County

3. Metter

4. Bleckley County

5. Darlington

6. Social Circle

7. King’s Ridge

8. Pepperell

9. Heard County

10. Athens Christian

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. ECI

3. Schley County

4. McIntosh County

5. Washington-Wilkes

6. Wilcox County

7. Bowdon

8. Towns County

9. Lanier County

10. Seminole County