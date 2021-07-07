Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic set for Aug. 21

The long-awaited Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic is about to become a reality.
The inaugural contest will be Aug. 21 and feature three games to be held at Starr’s Mill High School.
The triple-header opens with Northgate vs. Sandy Creek at 2 p.m., followed by East Coweta vs. Whitewater at 5 p.m., and Starr’s Mill vs. Newnan at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at each school. Tickets are available on GoFan.com and at the gate will cost $12.
Northgate went 4-6 in Region 2-5A last year. Sandy Creek went 2-4 in Region 5-3A, lost their final two games because of COVID and did not make the playoffs. Sandy Creek won last year’s game 28-24.
East Coweta went 9-2 and won the Region 2-7A title in 2020, losing to Parkview in the second round of the playoffs. Whitewater was 5-6 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 under first-year coach Chad Frazier.
Starr’s Mill was 9-2 last season, won the Region 2-5A championship for the fifth straight year and reached the second round of the playoffs; the Panthers allowed only 89 points all season. Newnan went 9-2, finished second in Region 2-7A and were upset by Harrison in the first round of the playoffs.
The Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic was on the books last year, but was postponed because of the uncertainty surrounding the return of high school sports during the pandemic.
