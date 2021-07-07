Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic set for Aug. 21

The inaugural contest will be Aug. 21 and feature three games to be held at Starr’s Mill High School.

The triple-header opens with Northgate vs. Sandy Creek at 2 p.m., followed by East Coweta vs. Whitewater at 5 p.m., and Starr’s Mill vs. Newnan at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at each school. Tickets are available on GoFan.com and at the gate will cost $12.