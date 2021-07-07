ajc logo
Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic set for Aug. 21

By Stan Awtrey, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

The long-awaited Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic is about to become a reality.

The inaugural contest will be Aug. 21 and feature three games to be held at Starr’s Mill High School.

The triple-header opens with Northgate vs. Sandy Creek at 2 p.m., followed by East Coweta vs. Whitewater at 5 p.m., and Starr’s Mill vs. Newnan at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at each school. Tickets are available on GoFan.com and at the gate will cost $12.

Northgate went 4-6 in Region 2-5A last year. Sandy Creek went 2-4 in Region 5-3A, lost their final two games because of COVID and did not make the playoffs. Sandy Creek won last year’s game 28-24.

East Coweta went 9-2 and won the Region 2-7A title in 2020, losing to Parkview in the second round of the playoffs. Whitewater was 5-6 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 under first-year coach Chad Frazier.

Starr’s Mill was 9-2 last season, won the Region 2-5A championship for the fifth straight year and reached the second round of the playoffs; the Panthers allowed only 89 points all season. Newnan went 9-2, finished second in Region 2-7A and were upset by Harrison in the first round of the playoffs.

The Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic was on the books last year, but was postponed because of the uncertainty surrounding the return of high school sports during the pandemic.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey
