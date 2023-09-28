Erica Harris named Falcons Coach of the Week

Erica Harris has done a outstanding job of building a girls’ flag football team at Chamblee. Her ability to translate her athletic and academic experience and knowledge into real-life results for others is shown in the success of the athletes and teams under her direction and it is qualities like that which helped her win the fifth Falcons Coach of the Week award.

Harris narrowly beat out Lanier’s Tyler Maloof and Griffin’s Shaquita Blount.

She has coached girls’ basketball, track, and cross country over 17 years and is a great asset as a coach to new flag football program at Chamblee. Coach Harris has worked countless hours to start the flag football team and the sacrifices she’s made have been selfless. Her dedication has created an environment where the players can thrive can thrive and succeed and she’s invested so much in our growth and success of starting this new program.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.