Erica Harris named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Chamblee

Credit: Chamblee

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
37 minutes ago
X

Erica Harris has done a outstanding job of building a girls’ flag football team at Chamblee. Her ability to translate her athletic and academic experience and knowledge into real-life results for others is shown in the success of the athletes and teams under her direction and it is qualities like that which helped her win the fifth Falcons Coach of the Week award.

Harris narrowly beat out Lanier’s Tyler Maloof and Griffin’s Shaquita Blount.

She has coached girls’ basketball, track, and cross country over 17 years and is a great asset as a coach to new flag football program at Chamblee. Coach Harris has worked countless hours to start the flag football team and the sacrifices she’s made have been selfless. Her dedication has created an environment where the players can thrive can thrive and succeed and she’s invested so much in our growth and success of starting this new program.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING NEWS
Trump will not seek to move Fulton case to federal court56m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Not the norm’: Fatal triple shooting rocks West End neighborhood
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 7 high school football schedule
15m ago
Games to watch: Play begins in brutal Region 7
1h ago
Class 4A Blog: Week 7 Primer
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
6h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top