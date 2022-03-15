ELCA football promotes defensive coordinator, alumnus Rogers to head coach

Rogers is an ELCA alumnus who played linebacker, defensive end and fullback for the Chargers from 2008 to 2010 under Jonathan Gess, the head coach who left earlier this month to become head coach at Hebron Christian in Gwinnett County.

Rogers played at Charleston Southern and began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 2015-16. He was on Habersham Central’s staff for three seasons before coming to ELCA in 2020.