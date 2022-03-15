Hamburger icon
ELCA football promotes defensive coordinator, alumnus Rogers to head coach

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy captains Isaac Rochell, center, and Keyante Green, right, are greeted by fans before their game against Briarwood Christian Friday night. Eagle's Landing Christian Academy has become a big-time player on the Class A football scene and opens the season as the state's top-ranked Class A team.

Credit: Jason Getz, jgetz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Eagle’s Landing Christian promoted defensive coordinator Tanner Rogers to head football coach Tuesday.

Rogers is an ELCA alumnus who played linebacker, defensive end and fullback for the Chargers from 2008 to 2010 under Jonathan Gess, the head coach who left earlier this month to become head coach at Hebron Christian in Gwinnett County.

Rogers played at Charleston Southern and began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 2015-16. He was on Habersham Central’s staff for three seasons before coming to ELCA in 2020.

Rogers was a key start on ELCA’s 2010 team that was the school’s first to win a GHSA region title, setting the stage for a dominant decade. ELCA went on to win Class A championships in 2012 and 2015 to 2019 under Gess, whose coaching record was 160-39.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

