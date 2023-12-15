East Laurens, East Forsyth, Charlton County make hires

East Laurens, East Forsyth and Charlton County this week became the first schools to announce new coaches in an offseason that has netted 35 GHSA openings so far.

East Laurens on Thursday hired former Baldwin coach Jesse Hicks to replace Bin Turner. Hicks is a 22-year head coach best known for his time at Baldwin, where he won three region titles and 110 games in two stints and was 6-5 last season.

East Forsyth promoted defensive coordinator Dustin Canon to replace Brian Allison, who retired after leading the 3-year-old program to its first playoff appearance this season. Canon has been on staffs at Forsyth Central and Effingham County and joined East Forsyth’s staff in 2022.