Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic: East Coweta, Sandy Creek win

Whitewater fumbled early and Caleb Mize recovered. East Coweta cashed it in with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Shoch to Amaryion Moss.

The Indians used a 43-yard punt return by Seth Gritton to set up the next score, a 2-yard run from Bowles. An interception by Makai Sullivan stopped the next Whitewater drive and, after an exchange of punts, East Coweta’s Lucca Labattaglio booted a 26-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead.

“I thought we came out and played very, very fast off the jump,” Small said. “Getting the return and some points down there was big. We caused some turnovers, which we need to do. I think good football teams capitalize on turnovers and we were able to do that.”

Whitewater responded with its only sustained drive of the first half, but stalled after reaching the 10 and settled for a 17-yard field goal.

East Coweta answered with a 68-yard pass from Shoch to Colt Cortez, who caught the pass in stride along the far sideline and raced to the end zone. Shoch hooked up with Dionte Jones for a touchdown, a quick out that Jones turned into a 40-yard touchdown.

East Coweta led 38-3 when it began to shuttle in a steady stream of backups. Whitewater took advantage and scored three times to make it enough of a game that East Coweta opted to reinsert its offensive starters at the end of the game.

Whitewater scored on a 37-yard pass from Austin Williams to Corey Richardson, a 1-yard run by Williams and a 23-yard run from Xavier Clay-Turner to get within 38-24 with two minutes left.

“Obviously disappointed with the way we played in the third and fourth quarters, but trying to play a lot of kids,” Small said. “We’ve got some things we can work on and try to build depth.”East Coweta put an end to the drama when Labattaglio mae a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining.

Sandy Creek 24, Northgate 3

Quarterback Geimere Latimer threw for 226 yards and ran for 79 to lead Sandy Creek to a methodical 24-3 win over Northgate.

Latimer completed 15 of 26 passes, with six of those going to John Hopson for 101 yards. Latimer scored on a 1-yard run. Dorian Graham carried 16 times for 74 yards and scored on runs of 13 and 4 yards.

Northgate’s only points came on Nick Tromel’s 33-yard field goal with 8:32 left in the third quarter, which cut the Vikings’ deficit to 10-3.

After forcing Sandy Creek to turn the ball over on downs, Northgate moved to the 15 and threatened to tie the game. But a fumbled occurred on the exchange on second down and Sandy Creek’s Pryor Shelton recovered. The Patriots took advantage of the reprieve and drove 82 yards in eight plays, with Graham scoring on a 4-yard run and a 17-3 lead.