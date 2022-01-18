Dual Wrestling Championship Preview

UP FOR GRABS

North Hall had its duals state title vacated last season and the Trojans were denied a return to the championships this year with a 50-26 loss to Gilmer in a rematch of last year’s (37-27) finals this past weekend. As a result, Gilmer is riding in with tremendous momentum and will aim for its first state title since 2016 when the program captured its seventh-straight duals state title. Sonoraville, Rockmart, Morgan County and Adairsville return to the championships again, while Oconee County, North Murray and Murray County arrive after failing to qualify a year ago.

Oglethorpe County entered last year’s championships as a No. 2 seed and celebrated the program’s first-ever wrestling state title with a dramatic 38-29 win over Dade County in the finals. The Patriots are back to defend their crown after a dominating run in the prelims that included a 71-6 win over Coosa and an 80-0 win over Putnam County. Oglethorpe County’s next opponent will be Pepperell, which last hoisted a wrestling state title in 1975.

In Class A, Commerce had won six-straight state titles leading up to Trion’s victory in 2020 and Mt. Pisgah’s triumph at last year’s duals. Trion’s state title was its first since the 1994 traditional title, while Mt. Pisgah’s run to the title last season was its first-ever crown. Now, the question remains if another program can claim a historic first-ever dual title this year or if this is the year that Commerce or Class A newcomer Social Circle regains its championship grasp. Social Circle entered Class A last year, following a run in Class 2A that included five-straight state titles (2015-19). Landmark Christian, Charlton County, Screven County and St. Anne-Pacelli are also heading into the championships following impressive performances in the prelims.

CHAMPIONSHIP LOCATIONS

7A - Lambert HS

6A - Brunswick HS

5A - McDonough HS

4A - LaGrange HS

3A - Stephens County HS

2A - Bremen HS

1A - Commerce HS