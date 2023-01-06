Downs wins 4th state player-of-year award

The Mill Creek safety, now an early enrollee at Alabama, won the Gatorade award Friday. He also has been named player of the year by the AJC, the Touchdown Club of Atlanta and MaxPreps.

The 6-foot, 195-pound senior safety and occasional running back and wide receiver led the Hawks to a 14-1 record and the Class 7A championship. He recorded 76 tackles and made five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.