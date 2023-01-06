Downs wins 4th state player-of-year award

Caleb Downs is now the unanimous all-classification player of the year.
The Mill Creek safety, now an early enrollee at Alabama, won the Gatorade award Friday. He also has been named player of the year by the AJC, the Touchdown Club of Atlanta and MaxPreps.
The 6-foot, 195-pound senior safety and occasional running back and wide receiver led the Hawks to a 14-1 record and the Class 7A championship. He recorded 76 tackles and made five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.
Downs also rushed for 390 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Hawks’ 70-35 win over Carrollton in the state final. He had 36 receptions for 422 yards and three scores. He is the state’s consensus No. 1 recruit.
According to Gatorade, Downs has volunteered locally with Gen50, a faith-based peer leadership group, and as a youth football coach. He has also donated his time as a member of the Mill Creek football leadership council and as part of local food drives.
Downs is now eligible for Gatorade’s national player-of-the-year award to be announced later this year.
About the Author