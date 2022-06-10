Directors’ Cup: Six reigning champions repeat as all-sports winners

Marist finished with 1,471 points, 152 more than second-place North Oconee, to win Class 4A for the second consecutive year. The War Eagles won nine state championships - boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track, boys swimming, girls basketball, girls cross country, girls soccer and volleyball.

Blessed Trinity of Class 5A won its third Director’s Cup but first since 2009, holding off second-place St. Pius by 83 points. Starr’s Mill, the three-time defending champion in the classification, took third place.

“The most notable thing this year was that it was an accomplishment of our entire athletic program and not just one or two sports,” Blessed Trinity athletic director Ricky Turner said. “We only won one state championship (girls lacrosse) this year, but many of our teams advanced well into the playoffs, and many of our athletes play multiple sports, so winning a Director’s Cup is a great reward for them.”

Walton got a strong effort from its spring sports teams and rallied to dethrone Lambert by 138 points in Class 7A and claim its ninth Director’s Cup (first since 2019). The Raiders earned state championships in boys and girls tennis, girls swimming and volleyball.

Walton and Lambert have combined to produce the top athletic program in the highest classification for nine consecutive seasons.

“I think what enables us to have success year in and year out is the people who all buy in to pulling in the same direction while fulfilling their unique roles, from the student-athletes to the coaches to the faculty to the boosters,” Walton athletic director Chris Williams said.

Wesleyan ran away from the pack in Class A Private to win its fifth consecutive and 11th overall Director’s Cup. Lovett of Class 2A held off region-rival Pace Academy by 44 points in the closest race in any classification. The Directors Cup was the fourth in seven years for the Lions and the sixth overall. Buford won Class 6A for the second consecutive year and claimed its third overall Director’s Cup. Commerce won Class A Public for the second consecutive season and earned its fourth Director’s Cup.

REGIONS DIRECTOR’S CUP

Final Standings

(Top 10 in each classification)

Class 7A

1. Walton – 1,281

2. Lambert – 1,143

3. North Gwinnett – 1,140

4. Mill Creek – 1,099

5. West Forsyth – 1,013

6. Milton – 1,002

7. Harrison – 958

8. Brookwood – 934

9. Hillgrove – 909

10. Alpharetta – 898

Top boys program: Walton (599)

Top girls program: Walton (682)

Class 6A

1. Buford – 1,296

2. Cambridge – 1,187

3. Lassiter – 1,082

4. Pope – 1,073

5. Johns Creek – 1,009

6. Carrollton – 984

7. Creekview – 961

8. Richmond Hill – 960

9. Allatoona – 878

10. Lakeside-Evans – 868

Top boys program: Buford (667)

Top girls program: Lassiter (681)

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity – 1,300

2. St. Pius – 1,217

3. Starr’s Mill – 1,160

4. Woodward Academy – 1,130

5. Greenbrier – 979

6. McIntosh – 946

7. Ware County – 896

8. Midtown – 876

9. Calhoun – 852

10. Decatur – 851

Top boys program: Blessed Trinity (626)

Top girls program: Blessed Trinity (674)

Class 4A

1. Marist – 1,471

2. North Oconee – 1,319

3. Jefferson – 1,243

4. Columbus – 1,155

5. West Laurens – 900

6. Perry – 883

7. Central-Carroll – 877

8. Northwest Whitfield – 877

9. Heritage-Catoosa – 875

10. Bainbridge – 771

Top boys program: Marist (706)

Top girls program: Marist (765)

Class 3A

1. Westminster – 1,484

2. Greater Atlanta Christian – 1,209

3. Oconee County – 1,157

4. Cherokee Bluff – 901

5. Southeast Bulloch – 887

6. Pierce County – 879

7. Appling County – 874

8. Morgan County – 857

9. Hart County – 754

10. Mary Persons – 724

Top boys program: Westminster (726)

Top girls program: Westminster (758)

Class 2A

1. Lovett – 1,400

2. Pace Academy – 1,356

3. Bremen – 1,115

4. Vidalia – 1,001

5. Bleckley County – 908

6. Jeff Davis – 846

7. Model – 795

8. Union County – 738

9. Rabun County – 684

10. Banks County – 655

Top boys program: Pace Academy (728)

Top girls program: Lovett (675)

Class A Private

1. Wesleyan – 1,264

2. Holy Innocents’ – 1,103

3. Mount Paran Christian – 941

4. Brookstone – 904

5. Athens Academy – 889

6. First Presbyterian – 815

7. Hebron Christian – 792

8. Whitefield Academy – 777

9. Landmark Christian – 754

10. George Walton Academy – 752

Top boys program: Wesleyan (586)

Top girls program: Wesleyan (678)

Class A Public

1. Commerce – 1,114

2. Social Circle – 936

3. Gordon Lee – 899

4. ACE Charter – 851

5. Lake Oconee Academy – 825

6. Trion – 810

7. Armuchee – 774

8. Georgia Military College – 756

9. Metter – 720

10. Screven County – 600

Top boys program: Social Circle (539)

Top girls program: Commerce (591)