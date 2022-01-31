Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Denmark senior named Georgia Gatorade boys XC runner of year

Ethan Ashley is the Georgia Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year for 2021-22.

Credit: Denmark High School

caption arrowCaption
Ethan Ashley is the Georgia Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year for 2021-22.

Credit: Denmark High School

Credit: Denmark High School

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Ethan Ashley, a senior at Denmark in Forsyth County, is the 2021-22 Georgia Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year, Gatorade announced Monday.

Ashley won the Class 7A meet a time of 15:45.78 in November in Carrollton.

Ashley also won the Eastbay South Regional in Charlotte in a personal-best 15:00.31 and finished 23rd, highest of any Georgia runner, at the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships in San Diego in 15:52.30. That earned him second-team all-America stratus.

Another winning finish came in the Coach Wood Invitational (15:01.39) at Whitesburg, Ga. Ashley was named the Atlanta Track Club all-metro boys runner of the year.

The Gatorade award recognizes athletic and academic achievement and character.

Ashley has been admitted to the Air Force Academy, where he will compete in track and cross country beginning this fall.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chart: Countdown to National Signing Day
1h ago
Girls basketball rankings: Luella new No. 1 in 4A; last two unbeatens fall
2h ago
Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold their places
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top