DeKalb teams can resume basketball, wrestling, swimming

DeKalb County Schools can resume basketball, wrestling and swimming competitions today without fan attendance, the school district’s athletic department announced .
DeKalb’s 19 GHSA member schools hadn’t begun those winter sports because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Nov. 12, when the district suspended them, those sports teams have been allowed to condition but not practice or scrimmage.
Only coaches, players, officials and school administrators will be allowed to attend the competitions.
DeKalb also announced the wrestling teams from Clarkston, Cross Keys, M.L. King, Towers and Tucker have opted out of their seasons. Earlier this year, Clarkston opted out of the football season, and McNair and Druid Hills discontinued seasons that they had begun.
