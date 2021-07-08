DeKalb County completes new synthetic fields, tracks

Seven DeKalb County high schools have new synthetic turf fields and six-lane tracks, with the county’s other schools scheduled to be completed over the next two years.
The fields are designed to accommodate football, soccer and lacrosse. The tracks also have accommodations for long jump, high jump, discus and shot put.
The renovations are finished at Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Columbia, Druid Hills Middle, McNair Middle, Redan and Southwest DeKalb. Tucker and Dunwoody are nearing completion.
Next on the board are Miller Grove and King, followed by Lithonia and Lakeside. The remaining order for completion is Cross Keys, Stephenson, Stone Mountain, McNair, Towers, Druid Hills and Chamblee.
The funds for the renovations are part of the E-SPLOST-V of 2020. Deluxe Athletes was contracted to do the work, with the four phases of mass grading, drainage, synthetic turf installation and final seaming taking about four months, depending on weather.
