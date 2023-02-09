Defending Champs & Talented Contenders Highlight GHSA Dance Championships

Alongside 7A champion Mill Creek, teams like Westlake, Buford, Peachtree Ridge, Camden, North Gwinnett, Forsyth Central, Newton County, Lambert, Lowndes, Mountain View, East Coweta, South Forsyth, Parkview, Roswell, Carrollton, Denmark, Brookwood and Hillgrove will contend.

In Class 5A-6A, defending-champion Starr’s Mill has departed and the class, packed with talented programs like Dutchtown, Lakeside-DeKalb, Shiloh, Tri-Cities, Creekside, Allatoona, Banneker, Jefferson, Northside-Warner Robins, Lee County, North Forsyth, McIntosh, Newnan, Etowah, Blessed Trinity and South Paulding, is there for the taking.

CROWDED AT THE TOP

West Laurens carries the distinction of the two-time defending champion, but to capture its third-straight 3A-4A title, it will have to beat a field of contenders including sitting 5A-6A champion Starr’s Mill and 2021 Class A-2A champion Thomasville. Other teams trying for a state championship include Oconee County, East Forsyth, Gilmer, Upson-Lee, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Pike County, Cairo, Ringgold, Savannah Christian, Stephens County, North Oconee, Woodland, Heritage, Seckinger, Whitewater, East Forsyth and Gilmer.

In Class A-2A, Stilwell will try for its third title against a field of competitors trying for a state championship including Murray County, Model, Vidalia, Fannin County, North Murray, East Jackson, Washington County, Barrow, King’s Ridge, Dublin and KIPP.

A LOOK BACK

The event began in 2019 as an invitational at Mount Zion-Jonesboro and completed the 2020 event at Columbus State before becoming an officially sanctioned state championship. The state championships were held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in each of the past two seasons before moving to a centralized location in Macon.

Last season, Mill Creek won the Jazz and Pom portions of the competition to win the overall state title in Class 7A with South Forsyth winning the Hip Hop segment to take the runner-up spot. In Class 5A-6A, Starr’s Mill captured the overall 5A-6A title and won the Jazz and Pom segments on the way to victory. Westlake, which won the Hip Hop segment, was runner-up.

In last season’s Class 3A-4A competition, West Laurens won the overall championship with Heritage-Catoosa as the runner-up. Ringgold was named the Hip Hop segment champion, North Oconee won the Jazz segment, Stephens County captured the High Kick event and West Laurens won the Pom competition.

Stilwell Arts won the overall Class A-2A title last year, placing first in the Jazz and Pom segments. Thomasville, the A-2A runner-up, won the High Kick competition and King’s Ridge captured the Hip Hop segment.