Defending champs and title hopefuls hit the mat for the GHSA Team Duals Wrestling State Championships

In Class 5A, defending-champion Cass will open the tournament against Eastside, which has never won a team title but the focus will likely be on newcomer Jefferson. The Dragons have 42 total wrestling titles and 19 team championships. The Dragons won every year from 2002 to 2019 and won the Class 4A title in 2021. Jefferson will wrestle Locust Grove in the first round as it tries for the team’s first title. Woodland-Cartersville won team titles in 2003, 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and will face Ola in the opening round as it looks for its first title. Harris County will wrestle Cambridge in the first round as both teams try for their first team title.

In Class 4A, defending champion West Laurens failed to return to the championship after losing to North Oconee in the prelims. Highlighting the field is 2A defending-champion Lovett, which will face Southeast Whitfield in the opening round. Lovett also won team titles in 2002 and 2003 while Southeast Whitfield wants its first team championship. North Oconee wants the team’s first title and Heritage-Catoosa stands in its way in the opening round. Troup will face Central-Carroll and Sonoraville will wrestle Chestatee to open the tournament, neither program having won a team title.

DECORATED PROGRAMS HIT THE MAT

After the departure of defending-champion Rockmart to 2A, Class 3A is wide open. LaFayette won team titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009 and will face Gilmer in the opening round. Gilmer has nine team titles, but has not won since 2016. Pike County will face Franklin County in the opening round as both teams try for their first team titles. Ringgold has three team titles – 2002, 2005 and 2008 – and will open the tournament against Bremen, a team that won titles in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2017. Gordon Lee has two team titles – 2012 (shared with Holy Innocents’) and 2013 and will face Columbus, the 2006 Class 3A champion, in the opening round.

In Class 2A, Rockmart, the Class 3A defending champion, entered 2A this season and leads a field of programs searching for first-ever team titles. It will face Brantley County in the opening round. Fannin County will face Murray County, Model will wrestle Toombs County and Landmark Christian will face East Jackson in the opening round as all teams try for their first team titles.

In Class A, defending-champion Trion will try for the program’s third team duals title after winning championships in 2020 and last season. It will open its tournament against Pepperell, which is wanting the team’s first team dual title. Commerce enters the bracket searching for its seventh team duals title after winning from 2014 to 2019. It will face East Laurens in the opening round as it looks for its first ever title. Mount Pisgah won its only title in 2021 and will face 2021 2A champion Oglethorpe County in the first round. Social Circle won five consecutive team titles from 2015 to 2019 and will face Temple as the Redskins try for their sixth championship. Temple will be looking for its first title.

In the first round of the inaugural girls team duals championship bracket, Campbell will begin its trek against Chestatee. Carrollton will face Woodward Academy, Osborne will meet Gilmer and Jordan will wrestle Greenbrier.