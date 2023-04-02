X

Day of firsts at GHSA Riflery State Championship in Dahlonega

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
40 minutes ago

Jordan DeJesus, Abigail Swain and Virginia Byrd helped lead Camden County to its first title as the GHSA riflery season ended at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.

The Wildcats finished ahead of 2012 state champion Lumpkin County and two-time state champion East Coweta – 2000 and 2016.

In the individual competition, it was an all-girls sweep in the top-3 with Madison Kennedy of Georgia Military College, the 2021 champions, scored 395.7 points to finish as the top individual shooter ahead of Lumpkin’s Maddy Moyer (395.4) and DeJesus and Lumpkin’s Liv Lusky who tied with 393.9 points.

Swain scored 393.2 points, Statesboro shooter Katlyn Sullivan scored 392 points, Wyatt Hicks scored 390.9 points and Byrd had 390 points for Camden.

Follow the link to see the full breakdown of the results.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage3h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
5h ago

Credit: AP

Buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to NCAA title game
40m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlie Culberson happy for opportunity back with Braves organization

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlie Culberson happy for opportunity back with Braves organization

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech secondary has strength at safety
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: GHSA

Boys soccer blog: A mixed-bag season for defending state champions
Southwest DeKalb wins 18th DeKalb track and field championship
Football hires: Smiley begins as Sandy Creek coach
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top