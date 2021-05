Day 3 GHSA track and field championship roundup and final results

In Class 5A, the Blessed Trinity boys clinched their first team state title in program history and the Woodward Academy girls claimed their first state title since 1986. Stephenson surged past the Class 4A competition following a brilliant showing in Saturday’s sprint events. The Jaguars got first place finished by Bradley Favors in the 400-meter (46.74) and 200-meter (21.65) and teammate Jace Coleman added a fourth-place finish in the 200 to give Stephenson more valuable points. On the girls side, Marist dominated with a 116-point tally and edged second-place Jefferson’s 78.50 mark.

The Westminster boys won the Class 3A championship to give the program its fifth all-time state title and first since 2013 and the Greater Atlanta Christian girls clinched the program’s fourth state title since 2016. The Pace Academy boys snapped a championship drought that dated back to 1972 in Class 2A and the Oglethorpe County girls made history by winning the program’s first-ever state title with a 91-point finish to second-place Pace Academy’s 76.