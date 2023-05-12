Day 1 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championship Recap

It was an exciting opening day at the GHSA Track and Field State Championships across each of four locations around the state – Hugh Mills (3A & 4A) in Albany, McEachern (2A & 7A) in Powder Springs, Barron Stadium (A-Div. 1, 6A & Adapted) in Rome and Kinnett Stadium (A-Div. 2 & 5A) in Columbus. In Session I on Thursday, state titles were awarded in pole vault, discus throw, high jump, shot put, long jump, triple jump as well as the 4×200 and 4×800 relays on the boys and girls side of each of the state’s eight classes. Team state champions will be crowned on Saturday and today’s results showed which teams were able to garner invaluable points in the field events. The Westminster girls were the lone team that produced 24 points in a single event and that was the long jump. The Wildcats crowded the podium with Grace Smith (18-7.50), Kelsey Chambers (18-6.50) and Ryan McFadden (18-2) earning the top three finishes in Class 4A.