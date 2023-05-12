Day 1 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championship Recap

It was an exciting opening day at the GHSA Track and Field State Championships across each of four locations around the state – Hugh Mills (3A & 4A) in Albany, McEachern (2A & 7A) in Powder Springs, Barron Stadium (A-Div. 1, 6A & Adapted) in Rome and Kinnett Stadium (A-Div. 2 & 5A) in Columbus. In Session I on Thursday, state titles were awarded in pole vault, discus throw, high jump, shot put, long jump, triple jump as well as the 4×200 and 4×800 relays on the boys and girls side of each of the state’s eight classes. Team state champions will be crowned on Saturday and today’s results showed which teams were able to garner invaluable points in the field events. The Westminster girls were the lone team that produced 24 points in a single event and that was the long jump. The Wildcats crowded the podium with Grace Smith (18-7.50), Kelsey Chambers (18-6.50) and Ryan McFadden (18-2) earning the top three finishes in Class 4A.
There were also athletes that captured multiple state titles, including ELCA’s DJ Chester, who won the Shotput (58-8) and Discus (174-10) individual championships in Class 2A. The top three finishers and top four in the case of a tie are listed below. Each No. 1 finisher gives their respective team 10 points in the standings and second and third receive eight and six points, respectively.
Class 7A
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Connor McLain, Walton, 15-0, 2. Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, 14-6, 3. Will Frederick, Marietta, 14-6, (High Jump) 1. Korbin Brown, Kennesaw Mountain, 6-6, 2T. Elijah Callahan, Archer 6-4, 2T. Ifeanyichukwu Exegbo, Hillgrove, 6-4, 4T. Elijah Millner, Brookwood, 6-4, 4T. Jalen Hilliard, McEachern, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Devin Dahunsi, Milton, 48-0.50, 2. Josh Horton, Osborne, 47-3.50, 3. Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, 46-10.50, (Long Jump) 1. Joseph Alexander, Mill Creek, 24.375, 2. Korbin Brown, Kennesaw Mountain, 23-10, 3. Kam’Aron Patterson, newton, 23-3.50, (Discus) 1. Jordan White, Carrollton, 159-0, 2. Max Herman, Marietta, 158-3, 3. Anthony Miller, Duluth, 157-4, (Shot Put) 1. Lota Ugokwe, Walton, 53-4, 2. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 53-2, 3. Max Herman, Marietta, 51.475,
Girls Individual Results: (Triple Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 40-9, 2. Kaylan McConnehead, Lowndes, 39-10.75, 3. Dadara Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 39-6.75, (Long Jump) 1. Jaci Wright, Buford, 19-4.50, 2. Kaylan McConnehead, Lowndes, 18-8.25, 3. Caylie Jefferson, Westlake, 18-6.75 (High Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6, 2. Ariyah Davis, Lowndes, 5-4, 3. Zion Lockette, Westlake, 5-4, (Discus) 1. Zoie Johnson, Osborne, 143-1, 2. Noellie Igberaese, Dacula, 141-6, 3. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 136-10, (Shot Put) 1. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 44-7.50, 2. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 44-4.25, 3. Jayla Gilbert, Carrollton, 43-10
Class 6A
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Zane Gibson, Etowah, 15-6, 2. Brandon Peeples, Houston County, 15-0, 3. Grayson Venezia, Creekview, 15-0, 4. Ryan Grachen, Lassiter, 15-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 49-2, 2. Ethan Crite, Roswell, 48-1.50, 3. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 46-9.50,
Girls Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Keira Hight, Sequoyah, 12-0, 2. Ansley Cho, Marist, 11-0, Charlotte Brown, North Atlanta 10-6, (Triple Jump) 1. Alisa Gordon, Alexander, 41-9.50, 2. Aseye Srigboh, Alexander, 39-11.50, 3. Jailah Lee, Veterans, 39-4.75, (Long Jump) 1. Alisa Gordon, Alexander, 18-10.25, 2. Jailah Lee, Veterans, 18-2.50, 3. Gabby Key, Pope, 18-2, (Discus) 1. Sylar Soli, Douglas County, 144-9, 2. Neely Rogan, Apalachee, 133-0, 3. Anderson Bowe, Dunwoody, 132-8
Class 5A
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Jordan Frank, North Springs, 15-0, 2. Peyton Hanson, Greenbrier, 14-6, 3. Ryan McKinney, Greenbrier, 14-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Muhammed Shareef, Statesboro, 45-8.75, 2. Ricardo Lewis, Midtown, 45-8.25, 3. Elijah Powell, Chamblee, 44-10.50, (Long Jump) 1. Hasaan Skyes, Tucker, 22-5.25, 2. Miles Collier, Chapel Hill, 22-2, 3. Davarri Barthell, Dutchtown, 22-1.75, 4. Sammy Brown, Jefferson, 22-1.75, (High Jump) 1. Mekhi Oliver, Dutchtown, 6-6, 2. Ian Hodge, Tucker, 6-6, 3. Kah’mani Zachery, Chapel Hill, 6-6, (Shot Put) 1. Alex Henry, Lithia Spring, 55-0, 2. Dylan Robbins, Loganville, 53-10.50, 3. Emorrie Foskey, Winder-Barrow, 53.7.25
Girls Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Julia Versluis, Cambridge, 11-0, 2. Ella Kulniszewski, Jefferson, 11-0, 3. Layla Keadle, North Springs, 11-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Lilah Versluis, Cambridge, 38-1.75, 2. Blessed Diogo, Jenkins, 37.750, 3. Julia Versluis, Cambridge, 37.5.75, (Long Jump) 1. Ava Kitchings, Greater Atlanta Christian, 19.7.75, 2. Naa Adua Annan, Chamblee, 17-10.75, 3. Nijah Lewis, Tucker, 17-10, (Discus) 1. Kayley Bednarek, Loganville, 133-10, 2. Nyla Wilson, 133-2, 3. Jakayla Arnold, Maynard Jackson, 127-8
Class 4A
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Owen Wilkinson, Central-Carroll, 14-6, 2. Connor White, Holy Innocents’, 13-0, 3. Jackson Ross, Trinity Christian, 13-0, (High Jump) 1. Tito Alofe, Starr’s Mill, 6-8, 2. Tymone Washington, Woodland-Stockbridge, 6-6, 3. Gage Voyles, Northwest Whitfield, 6-4, (Long Jump) 1. Isaiah Rayner, Westover, 22-11, 2. Tito Alofe, Starr’s Mill, 22-8.50, 3. Jhace Justice, Cherokee Bluff, 22-2.50, (Triple Jump) 1. Tito Alofe, Starr’s Mill, 48-4.50, 2. Isaiah Rayner, Westover, 46.850, 3. Tavares Simmons, Perry, 46-5, (Shot Put) 1. Phillips Moore, Westminster, 58-9.50, 2. Jared Moore, Starr’s Mill, 56-9.50, 3. Greigh Joseph, Starr’s Mill, 53-10, (Discus) 1. Josh Phifer, Starr’s Mill, 161-4, 2. Yashawn Butler, LaGrange, 157-1, 3. Cedric Irvin, Stockbridge, 156-8
Girls Individual Results: (Long Jump) 1. Grace Smith, Westminster, 18-7.50, 2. Kelsey Chambers, Westminster, 18-6.50, 3. Ryan McFadden, Westminster, 18-2, (Triple Jump) 1. Ryan Lewis, Sandy Creek, 40-0, 2. Alyvia Matthews, Bremen, 37-9.50, Anaja Lucear, Mary Persons, 37-2, (Pole Vault) 1. Madison Townsend, Westminster, 11-0, 2. Gabby Nguyen, North Oconee, 11-0, 3. Sadie Arnold, North Oconee, 10-6, 4. Em Jones, Central-Carroll, 10-6, (Discus) 1. Avah Morrison, Heritage-Catoosa, 130-1, 2. Daynejia Atkins, Stockbridge, 125-11, 3. Emily Lane, Northwest Whitfield, 122-9
Class 3A
Boys Individual Results: (Triple Jump) 1. Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, 45-10, 2. Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan, 45-4.50, 3. Blake Davis, Sandy Creek, 44-3, (High Jump) 1. Justin Burns, Monroe, 6-6, 2. John Hopson, Sandy Creek, 6-4, 3. Blake Davis, Sandy Creek, 6-2, 4. Jordan Bartleson, Hebron Christian, 6-2, (Shot Put) 1. Solomon Hall, Cedar Grove, 53-9, 2. Kelton Smith, Carver-Columbus, 52-4, 3. Jacere Cooper, Morgan County, 51-11,
Girls Individual Results: (High Jump) 1. Marley Derringer, Bremen, 5-8, 2. Maggie Byrd, Savannah Christian, 5-4, 3. Taylor McCormic, Gilmer, 5-4, (Long Jump) 1. Jadyn Singleton, Savannah Christian, 18-4.75, 2. Morgan Graham, Monroe Area, 18-1.50, 3. Valasha Carter, Hart County, 17-6.50, (Shot Put) 1. Kendra Dye, White County, 43-9, 2. Jadan Dean, Pickens, 39-3, 3. Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian, 38-7, (Discus) 1. Kayla Lane, Hebron Christian, 123-1, 2. Ariyana Johnson, Sandy Creek, 119-4, 3. Saniya Heard, Franklin County, 116-8
Class 2A
Boys Individual Results: (High Jump) 1. DeVein Saunders, Brantley County, 6-4, 2T. Willie Taylor, Butler, 6-4, 2T. Gavin Fletcher, Toombs County, 6-4, 4. D’'Ontae Fulton, Worth County, 6-4, (Long Jump) 1. Xayden Hunt, Jordan, 22-4.50, 2. Jackson Evans, Walker, 22-1, 3. Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, 22-0, (Discus) 1. DJ Chester, ELCA, 174-10, 2. Bryson Wilson, Cook, 159-8, 3. Jeremias Heard, Model, 158-6, (Shot Put) 1. DJ Chester, ELCA, 58-8, 2. Darius Barge, Jeff Davis, 55-10, 3. Jeremias Heard, Model, 53-3, (Discus), DJ Chester, ELCA, 174-10, 2. Bryson Wilson, Cook, 159-8, 3. Jeremias Heard, Model, 158-6
Girls Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Sophie Scruggs, Pierce County, 11-4, 2. Aurora Parlotto, Walker, 10-6, 3. Regan Orr, Model, 9-6, (High Jump) 1. Josie Collins, Athens Academy, 5-4, 2. Janiya Scott, Thomson, 5-4, 3. Teandra Clemons, Appling County, 5-0, (Long Jump) 1. Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, 2. Teandra Clemons, Appling County, 17-11.50, 3. Jayla Simmons, Elite Scholars Academy, 17-4.25, (Shot Put) 1. Shelby Speed, Banks County, 43-7, 2. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 41-2, 3. Shantie Lewis, Jeff Davis, 37-2.50, (Discus) 1. Shelby Speed, Banks County, 153-1, 2. Kayla McCord, Josey, 122-1, 3. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 121-10
Class A Division I
Boys Individual Results: (High Jump) 1. Jacob Carruthers, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy, 6-8, 2. Willie Goodwyn, Rabun County, 6-4, 3. Demello Jones, Swainsboro, 6-4, (Shot Put) 1. Gus Gammage, Darlington, 54-5, 2. Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, 48-4, Max Tucker, Mt. Pisgah, 47-7,
Girls Individual Results: (Long Jump) 1. Denim Goddard, Oglethorpe County, 18-3.25, 2. Madison Childress, Mt. Pisgah, 18-1, 3. Savannah Simmons, Mt. Pisgah, 17-6, (High Jump) 1. Kenzie Henderson, Oglethorpe County, 5-4, 2. Haely Umble, Elbert County, 5-2, 3. Savannah Prince, Athens Christian, 5-0, 4. Amaya Hammel, Heard County, 5-0, (Shot Put) 1. Callaghan Finnegan, Paideia, 37-4.50, 2. Journi Harris, Lamar County, 36-2.50, 3. Maddie Denney, Heard County, 35-8, 4. Jayden Boykin, Heard County, 35-8, (Discus) 1. Marikia Glaze, Elbert County, 121-8, 2. Jayda Jordan, Claxton, 111-4, 3. Maddie Denney, Heard County, 107-9
Class A Division II
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Levi Johnson, Schley County, 13-3, 2. Declan Ekkel, Schley County, 11-0, 3. Robert Beal, Baconton Charter, 10-6 (High Jump) 1. Daryus Bryant, Manchester, 6-4, 2. MJ Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy, 6-4, 3. Kahari Bogan, Terrell County, 6-2, 4. Malachi Ackles, Mt Zion-Carroll, 6-2, (Triple Jump) 1. Clinton Jackson, Schley County, 44-3.75, 2. MJ Quarterman, McIntosh County Acad., 44-3.50, 3. Dawson Lee, Hancock Central, 44-0.50, (Shot Put) 1. Tre Turner, Lincoln County, 48-4, 2. Dontavious Johnson, Mitchell County, 47-1, 3. Trey Miller, McIntosh County Academy, 46-2, (Discus) 1. Frank Anderson, Aquinas, 149-9, 2. Dennis Thomas, Warren County, 140-7, 3. Landon Young, Portal, 135-11
Girls Individual Results: (Long Jump) 1. Tykhia Burgess, Turner County, 16-9.50, 2. Jabrayla Coglin, Montgomery County, 16-8.75, 3. Zariyona Williams, Miller County, 16-5.50, 3. Marissa Green, Charlton County, 16-5.50, (High Jump) 1. Montgomery County, Marley Bell, 5-2, 2. Tykhia Burgess, Turner County, 5-0, 3. Caitlyn Burgess, Turner County, 5-0, (Shot Put) 1. Jerrica Bryant, McIntosh County Academy, 36-6, 2. Kelly Robinson, Mitchell County, 33-1.25, 3. Teasha Hardwick, Randolph-Clay, 32-0, (Discus) 1. Jayna Kearson, ECI, 121-10, 2. Jerrica Bryant, McIntosh County Academy, 3. Taneria Williams, Seminole County, 107-2
