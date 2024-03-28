Dalton Academy eyeing key Area match against Trion Friday

Dalton Academy (13-2, 6-0) is ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I and leads the Area 7-Division I standings entering a key Area match against league-No. 2 Trion (9-2, 5-1) Friday to help finalize the Area standings before the playoffs.

The team won its first state championship in 2022 before reclassifying from Class A Public to Class A Division I when the GHSA dissolved the Public/Private split and created Division I and II. A trio of players have combined for a majority of the Pumas’ production – combining for 56 of team’s 76 goals and 41 of the team’s 64 assists.

Sophomore Joe Gonzalez leads the squad with 26 goals and 16 assists. Senior Dani Perez adds 16 goals with 10 assists and senior Andy Reynoso has 14 goals and 15 assists. Senior Roani Ramirez adds four goals with 10 assists behind the front-runners.