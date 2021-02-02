Dacula football coach Jenkins takes Morgan County job

Clint Jenkins, who led Dacula to two region titles and state semifinal appearances in his three seasons as football coach, was announced Tuesday as Morgan County’s head football coach.
Jenkins had spent the past 10 seasons at Dacula, a Class 6A school in Gwinnett County. He leaves with a 31-8 record as head coach. Dacula made the semifinals under Jenkins in 2018 and 2019.
Jenkins is returning to Morgan County, where he was an assistant from 2001 to 2009, finishing up as defensive coordinator. He will be succeeding Bill Malone, who retired after 14 seasons. Morgan County was 6-5 in 2020.
Jenkins is the third Gwinnett coach in recent years to leave a successful program for a smaller rural school in northeast Georgia. Former Collins Hill coach Kevin Reach is at Class 3A Monroe Area, and former Mill Creek coach Shannon Jarvis is at Class 2A Elbert County.
