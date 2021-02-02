Dacula football coach Jenkins takes Morgan County job

Jenkins had spent the past 10 seasons at Dacula, a Class 6A school in Gwinnett County. He leaves with a 31-8 record as head coach. Dacula made the semifinals under Jenkins in 2018 and 2019.

Jenkins is returning to Morgan County, where he was an assistant from 2001 to 2009, finishing up as defensive coordinator. He will be succeeding Bill Malone, who retired after 14 seasons. Morgan County was 6-5 in 2020.