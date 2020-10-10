Dacula 28, Lanier 27

“I’m glad he plays on our side,” Jenkins said.

Edwards ran 18 times for 174 yards and scored on runs of 8 and 13 yards. He caught two passes for 74 yards, one a 67-yard touchdown.

“That’s what we expected and I thought we had a good game plan,” Mobbs said. “(Edwards) is a phenomenal player and probably the difference in the game.”

Lanier jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead with two fast touchdowns.

The first was a hard-earned 75-yard drive that culminated with a 12-yard touchdown run from Tyler Washington.

The second was a gift. On Dacula’s first play, the ball was snapped over the head of quarterback Blaine Edwards and recovered by Lanier’s Matthew Laughlin at the 1. Three plays later quarterback Blackford threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Savodd Underwood.

Dacula eventually established its running game in the second quarter when Kaleb Edwards was moved to quarterback, where he and Jenkins both took substantial snaps. Dacula finally scored with 5:06 left in the half on a 8-yard run by Edwards.

The Falcons tied the game on a 13-yard run by Edwards and enjoyed a 21-14 lead after Edwards took a pass in the left flat, turned on the burners and outran the Lanier defense for a 67-yard touchdown.

That set off a slew of scoring. Lanier tied it on a 16-yard run by Washington, but Dacula answered with a 5-yard touchdown run by tough-to-tackle Kyle Efford.

Lanier’s chances appeared to be shot once Dylan Hand intercepted a pass with 4:28 left, only to have the Longhorns force a three-and-out and drive 82 yards for what appeared to be the tying score. A pass from Blackford to Reese Scott covered the final 52 yards.

Blackford was 14 for 23 for 218 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice. Scott caught nine passes for 151 yards.

Jenkins was finally able exhale when time ran off the clock. “Our kids never panicked," he said. “They took it one play at a time and was able to move on. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but kept fighting there. We’ve got to clean our mess up."