Crisp County’s Miguel Patrick announces destination: Ohio State

Miguel Patrick, who resigned as Crisp County’s football coach last week to take a college position, announced his plans Monday. He’s joining Ohio State’s staff as a quality-control assistant for defense.
Patrick led Cedar Grove in DeKalb County to a state title in 2019. He was at Crisp County, a Cordele school, for one season. His team finished 9-4, winning a region title but losing to his old team, eventual champion Cedar Grove, 28-6 in the quarterfinals.
Crisp County promoted offensive coordinator Lawrence Smith to replace Patrick.
Patrick is one of several Georgia high school coaches in recent years to move into college coaching. Some, such as Carrollton’s Joey King, Camden County’s Jeff Herron and Valdosta’s Shelton Felton, have returned to high schools. Many remain, including Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee (formerly Carver-Columbus) Arkansas running backs Jimmy Smith (formerly Cedar Grove) and Miami defensive line coach Jess Simpson (formerly Buford).
