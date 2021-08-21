Corky Kell Classic: McEachern 53, Kell 20

Webb found the end zone again with 3:29 left in the quarter on a 6-yard reception from Archie to put McEachern ahead 26-0. Kell pulled back into the game with a touchdown just before half – a 42-yard touchdown pass from Davion Hampton to Tracy Conner. The Longhorns pulled to 26-14 after a 62-yard run by TJ Felix with 4:05 left in the third quarter.

But McEachern responded. Webb scored on an 86-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter and then the Indians’ ground game put the game out of reach with three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Runs by Bodiford (2-yard), Shamar Hall (1-yard) and Peja’ Womack (36 yards) pushed the McEachern lead to 53-14. Justin Logan’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Hampton as time expired was all Kell could muster.

Archie was 11-of-21 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Webb had six receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Womack rushed for 70 yards on seven carries. Bodiford had 16 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Hampton was 14-of-27 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Felix rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

“Last season is last season,” Stephens said. “It is in the rearview mirror. We understand t’s a part of our history but there are things we have to do to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”