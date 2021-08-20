Corky Kell Classic: Dacula 32, Tucker 7

“I think they can be really good,” Vogt said. “I still see mental errors I don’t like, but I think they really pursue the ball and when you pursue the ball, good things happen.”

When Jonathan Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 2:29 left in the second quarter, it put Dacula up 32-0. Tucker had no answer.

Dacula held Tucker to 41 yards of offense (129 passing and -88 yards rushing). Falcons quarterback Jamir Beckom was 6-of-11 passing for 75 yards. Tucker’s only score – an 83-yard pass from Amir Streeter to Barry Manning – came with 10:12 left in the game, but Dacula’s defense kept in check any possible comeback.

Dacula will host Class 7A Brookwood next week and after seeing tonight’s effort, coach Vogt has planned out the upcoming week already.

“We have to get a lot better because Brookwood is really good,” he said. “So we are going to work really crazy this week to get a win against Brookwood.”