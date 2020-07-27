Corky Kell Classic announces updated schedule, lineup

Archer originally was slated to play Dacula earlier in the event. Dacula will play Tucker instead Sept. 3.

Tucker’s original opponent, Denmark, will play Greater Atlanta Christian as part of that doubleheader. GAC was pulled in because its regularly scheduled opponent, Christian Brothers of Tennessee, is on hold amid a Tennessee emergency order from the governor.

All other matchups remain the same.

The Kell Classic previously announced that its Saturday games wouldn’t be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, four Saturday games are being played at Mill Creek in Gwinnett County.

A fifth Saturday game, Walton vs. Kell, now will be played Friday night, Sept. 4, at Walton.

All games will be broadcast on CBS-46 or Peachtree TV.

Schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 2, at West Forsyth

5:30 p.m. - Carver-Atlanta vs. Cherokee

8:30 p.m. - West Forsyth vs. Mays

Thursday, Sept. 3, at Dacula

5:30 p.m. - Denmark vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

8:30 p.m. - Dacula vs. Tucker

Friday, Sept. 4, at Walton

5:30 p.m. - Walton vs. Kell

Saturday, Sept. 5, at Mill Creek

10 a.m. - Brookwood vs. Collins Hill

1 p.m. - Mill Creek vs. Parkview

4:15 p.m. - Lowndes vs. Archer

7:30 p.m. - North Gwinnett vs. McEachern