Corky Kell Classic announces updated schedule, lineup

Alabama-power Hoover High School isn’t coming to the Corky Kell Classic, but Lowndes still is, and now Greater Atlanta Christian is part of the latest lineup.
Kell Classic organizers released a revamped schedule Monday that has nine games for Sept. 2-5, down from the original 11.
Games scheduled for Rome’s Barron Stadium, featuring Rockmart vs. Rome and Cedartown vs. Carrollton, won’t be part of the event because of Floyd County officials’ concerns over playing a doubleheader amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoover, the Alabama team that would’ve been the Kell Classic’s first out-of-state participant, was taken out of the mix when the Georgia High School Association moved last week to postpone the start of the regular season by two weeks. Alabama’s schedule remains on track, and Hoover is booked the week of Sept. 4.
Lowndes, Hoover’s original opponent, now will play Archer on Sept. 5, at Mill Creek. Lowndes was the Class 7A runner-up last season, and Archer made the quarterfinals, so that figures to be the event’s marquee matchup.
Archer originally was slated to play Dacula earlier in the event. Dacula will play Tucker instead Sept. 3.
Tucker’s original opponent, Denmark, will play Greater Atlanta Christian as part of that doubleheader. GAC was pulled in because its regularly scheduled opponent, Christian Brothers of Tennessee, is on hold amid a Tennessee emergency order from the governor.
All other matchups remain the same.
The Kell Classic previously announced that its Saturday games wouldn’t be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, four Saturday games are being played at Mill Creek in Gwinnett County.
A fifth Saturday game, Walton vs. Kell, now will be played Friday night, Sept. 4, at Walton.
All games will be broadcast on CBS-46 or Peachtree TV.
Schedule:
Wednesday, Sept. 2, at West Forsyth
5:30 p.m. - Carver-Atlanta vs. Cherokee
8:30 p.m. - West Forsyth vs. Mays
Thursday, Sept. 3, at Dacula
5:30 p.m. - Denmark vs. Greater Atlanta Christian
8:30 p.m. - Dacula vs. Tucker
Friday, Sept. 4, at Walton
5:30 p.m. - Walton vs. Kell
Saturday, Sept. 5, at Mill Creek
10 a.m. - Brookwood vs. Collins Hill
1 p.m. - Mill Creek vs. Parkview
4:15 p.m. - Lowndes vs. Archer
7:30 p.m. - North Gwinnett vs. McEachern
