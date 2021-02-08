Corky Kell announces 11-game football lineup for 2021

The season’s first games will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, at West Forsyth with Cherokee playing Mays in the Corky Kell opener followed by West Forsyth playing Carver of Atlanta.

The event will finish up with five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21. Alabama state power Hoover, which pulled out of the 2020 event over COVID-19, is scheduled to play North Gwinnett. Hoover will be the first out-of-state team participate in the Corky Kell.