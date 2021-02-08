Corky Kell announces 11-game football lineup for 2021

The Corky Kell Classic on Monday announced its 11-game, four-day schedule that will help kick off the 2021 Georgia high school football season.
The season’s first games will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, at West Forsyth with Cherokee playing Mays in the Corky Kell opener followed by West Forsyth playing Carver of Atlanta.
The event will finish up with five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21. Alabama state power Hoover, which pulled out of the 2020 event over COVID-19, is scheduled to play North Gwinnett. Hoover will be the first out-of-state team participate in the Corky Kell.
The game with the most high-profile recruits will be Class 7A runner-up Collins Hill playing Brookwood in the final game at the Benz. Those teams feature highly recruited quarterbacks Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood) and Sam Horn (Collins Hill) and receivers Sam Mbake and De’Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood) and Travis Hunter (Collins Hill).
Another intriguing game will be Buford, the Class 6A champion, at North Cobb, which returns blue-chip quarterback prospect Malachi Singleton from a team that beat Buford 28-14 last season. That game is set for Friday, Aug. 20.
All 11 games will be shown live on PeachtreeTV, CBS46.com and the NFHS Network.
Schedule:
Wednesday, Aug. 18, at West Forsyth
5:30 p.m. Cherokee vs. Mays
8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Carver-Atlanta
Thursday, Aug. 19, at Dacula
5:30 p.m. Westlake vs. Archer
8:30 p.m. Dacula vs. Tucker
Friday, Aug. 20, at Gainesville
5:30 p.m. Gainesville vs. Johns Creek
Friday, Aug. 20, at North Cobb
8:30 p.m. North Cobb vs. Buford
Saturday, Aug. 21, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
9 a.m. McEachern vs. Kell
11:45 a.m. Parkview vs. Mill Creek
2:45 p.m. Lowndes vs. Walton
5:45 p.m. North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Ala.)
8:45 p.m. Brookwood vs. Collins Hill
