Corky Kell announces 11-game football lineup for 2021

Dec. 30, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) attempts a pass during the first half against Grayson during the Class 7A state high school football final at Center Parc Stadium Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

The Corky Kell Classic on Monday announced its 11-game, four-day schedule that will help kick off the 2021 Georgia high school football season.

The season’s first games will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, at West Forsyth with Cherokee playing Mays in the Corky Kell opener followed by West Forsyth playing Carver of Atlanta.

The event will finish up with five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21. Alabama state power Hoover, which pulled out of the 2020 event over COVID-19, is scheduled to play North Gwinnett. Hoover will be the first out-of-state team participate in the Corky Kell.

The game with the most high-profile recruits will be Class 7A runner-up Collins Hill playing Brookwood in the final game at the Benz. Those teams feature highly recruited quarterbacks Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood) and Sam Horn (Collins Hill) and receivers Sam Mbake and De’Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood) and Travis Hunter (Collins Hill).

Another intriguing game will be Buford, the Class 6A champion, at North Cobb, which returns blue-chip quarterback prospect Malachi Singleton from a team that beat Buford 28-14 last season. That game is set for Friday, Aug. 20.

All 11 games will be shown live on PeachtreeTV, CBS46.com and the NFHS Network.

Schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 18, at West Forsyth

5:30 p.m. Cherokee vs. Mays

8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Carver-Atlanta

Thursday, Aug. 19, at Dacula

5:30 p.m. Westlake vs. Archer

8:30 p.m. Dacula vs. Tucker

Friday, Aug. 20, at Gainesville

5:30 p.m. Gainesville vs. Johns Creek

Friday, Aug. 20, at North Cobb

8:30 p.m. North Cobb vs. Buford

Saturday, Aug. 21, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

9 a.m. McEachern vs. Kell

11:45 a.m. Parkview vs. Mill Creek

2:45 p.m. Lowndes vs. Walton

5:45 p.m. North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Ala.)

8:45 p.m. Brookwood vs. Collins Hill

