Complete high school football schedule

High schools | 21 minutes ago

Thursday

Northside-Columbus at LaGrange

Americus-Sumter at Hardaway

Friday

Glynn Academy at Camden County

Griffin at Lowndes

Valdosta at Tift County

New Manchester at East Coweta

Campbell at East Paulding

Grayson at McEachern

Carrollton at Newnan

South Cobb at Pebblebrook

Hillgrove at Kell

Buford at North Cobb

Harrison at North Forsyth

North Paulding at South Paulding

Pope at Walton

Newton at Alcovy

Meadowcreek at South Gwinnett

Sequoyah at Cherokee

Etowah at Forsyth Central

Woodstock at River Ridge

Denmark at Allatoona

West Forsyth at Cartersville

Lassiter at Lambert

Kennesaw at Discovery

Archer at Warner Robins

Sprayberry at Collins Hill

North Gwinnett at Jones County

Mountain View at Parkview

Houston County at Crisp County

Jackson-Atlanta at Lee County

Northside-Warner Robins at Peach County

McIntosh County Academy at Brunswick

Benedictine at Effingham County

Richmond Hill at Ware County

Metter at South Effingham

Hephzibah at Evans

Thomson at Grovetown

Forest Park at Morrow

Lithia Springs at Alexander

Hiram at Paulding County

Douglas County at Stockbridge

Dutchtown at Wheeler

Osborne at Woodland-Cartersville

Habersham Central at Apalachee

Central Gwinnett at Jefferson

Eastside at Winder-Barrow

Coffee at Bainbridge

Wayne County at Pierce County

West Laurens at Veterans

Whitewater at Fayette County

McIntosh at Hampton

Locust Grove at Northgate

Harris County at Perry

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Starr’s Mill

Jonesboro at Eagle’s Landing

North Oconee at Ola

Union Grove at Spalding

Luella at Woodland-Stockbridge

Calhoun at McCallie (TN)

Adairsville at Cass

Greenbrier at Harlem

Monroe Area at Walnut Grove

Cairo at Brooks County

Thomas County Central at Thomasville

Spencer at Carver-Columbus

Washington at Kendrick

Columbus at St. Anne Pacelli

Shaw at Chattahoochee County

Callaway at Troup

Mary Persons at McDonough

Temple at Central-Carroll

Pickens at Chattooga

Gordon Central at Northwest Whitfield

Heritage-Catoosa at Ringgold

Cedartown at Rockmart

Coahulla Creek at Southeast Whitfield

Oconee County at Cedar Shoals

Cherokee Bluff at Chestatee

Flowery Branch at Dawson County

Holy Innocents' at Madison County

East Hall at West Hall

Long County at Bacon County

Southeast Bulloch at Brantley County

Toombs County at Tattnall County

Pike County at Taylor County

Washington County at Burke County

Aquinas at Cross Creek

Richmond Academy at Glenn Hills

Morgan County at Putnam County

Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian

Model at LaFayette

Gordon Lee at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Fannin County at Gilmer

White at Hart County

North Hall at Stephens County

Banks County at Franklin County

Lanier County at Berrien

Pelham at Early County

Irwin County at Fitzgerald

Worth County Mitchell County

Jeff Davis at Atkinson County

East Laurens at Johnson County

Dublin at Dodge County

Crawford County at Lamar County

Bleckley at Wilcox County

Warren County at Westside-Augusta

Trion at Coosa

Heard County at Pepperell

Union County at Commerce

Prince Avenue Christian at Rabun County

Pataula Charter at Baconton Charter

Tattnall Square at Hawkinsville

Deerfield-Windsor at Miller County

Wesleyan at Mt. de Sales

George Walton at Stratford Academy

Greenville at Strong Rock Christian

Heritage School at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Christian Heritage at Landmark Christian

Clinch County at Marion County

Bulloch Academy at Calvary Day

Telfair County at Jenkins County

Montgomery County at Portal

Emanuel County Institute at Savannah Country Day

Savannah Christian at Screven County

Wheeler County at Glascock County

Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Trinity Christian

Brookstone at Walker

Central-Talbotton at Georgia Military

Manchester at Haralson County

Hebron Christian at North Cobb Christian

Social Circle at Providence Christian

Bowdon at Bremen

Lakeview Academy at Darlington

Mt. Paran Christian at Mt. Pisgah

Athens Christian at St. Francis

Bethlehem Christian at Towns County

Saturday

BEST vs. North Clayton (Great Atlanta Bash)

Lovejoy vs. Carver-Atlanta (Great Atlanta Bash)

Riverdale vs. Mays (Great Atlanta Bash)

Whitefield Academy at Elbert County

