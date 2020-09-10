Complete high school football schedule

Thursday
Northside-Columbus at LaGrange
Americus-Sumter at Hardaway
Friday
Glynn Academy at Camden County
Griffin at Lowndes
Valdosta at Tift County
New Manchester at East Coweta
Campbell at East Paulding
Grayson at McEachern
Carrollton at Newnan
South Cobb at Pebblebrook
Hillgrove at Kell
Buford at North Cobb
Harrison at North Forsyth
North Paulding at South Paulding
Pope at Walton
Newton at Alcovy
Meadowcreek at South Gwinnett
Sequoyah at Cherokee
Etowah at Forsyth Central
Woodstock at River Ridge
Denmark at Allatoona
West Forsyth at Cartersville
Lassiter at Lambert
Kennesaw at Discovery
Archer at Warner Robins
Sprayberry at Collins Hill
North Gwinnett at Jones County
Mountain View at Parkview
Houston County at Crisp County
Jackson-Atlanta at Lee County
Northside-Warner Robins at Peach County
McIntosh County Academy at Brunswick
Benedictine at Effingham County
Richmond Hill at Ware County
Metter at South Effingham
Hephzibah at Evans
Thomson at Grovetown
Forest Park at Morrow
Lithia Springs at Alexander
Hiram at Paulding County
Douglas County at Stockbridge
Dutchtown at Wheeler
Osborne at Woodland-Cartersville
Habersham Central at Apalachee
Central Gwinnett at Jefferson
Eastside at Winder-Barrow
Coffee at Bainbridge
Wayne County at Pierce County
West Laurens at Veterans
Whitewater at Fayette County
McIntosh at Hampton
Locust Grove at Northgate
Harris County at Perry
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Starr’s Mill
Jonesboro at Eagle’s Landing
North Oconee at Ola
Union Grove at Spalding
Luella at Woodland-Stockbridge
Calhoun at McCallie (TN)
Adairsville at Cass
Greenbrier at Harlem
Monroe Area at Walnut Grove
Cairo at Brooks County
Thomas County Central at Thomasville
Spencer at Carver-Columbus
Washington at Kendrick
Columbus at St. Anne Pacelli
Shaw at Chattahoochee County
Callaway at Troup
Mary Persons at McDonough
Temple at Central-Carroll
Pickens at Chattooga
Gordon Central at Northwest Whitfield
Heritage-Catoosa at Ringgold
Cedartown at Rockmart
Coahulla Creek at Southeast Whitfield
Oconee County at Cedar Shoals
Cherokee Bluff at Chestatee
Flowery Branch at Dawson County
Holy Innocents' at Madison County
East Hall at West Hall
Long County at Bacon County
Southeast Bulloch at Brantley County
Toombs County at Tattnall County
Pike County at Taylor County
Washington County at Burke County
Aquinas at Cross Creek
Richmond Academy at Glenn Hills
Morgan County at Putnam County
Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian
Model at LaFayette
Gordon Lee at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Fannin County at Gilmer
White at Hart County
North Hall at Stephens County
Banks County at Franklin County
Lanier County at Berrien
Pelham at Early County
Irwin County at Fitzgerald
Worth County Mitchell County
Jeff Davis at Atkinson County
East Laurens at Johnson County
Dublin at Dodge County
Crawford County at Lamar County
Bleckley at Wilcox County
Warren County at Westside-Augusta
Trion at Coosa
Heard County at Pepperell
Union County at Commerce
Prince Avenue Christian at Rabun County
Pataula Charter at Baconton Charter
Tattnall Square at Hawkinsville
Deerfield-Windsor at Miller County
Wesleyan at Mt. de Sales
George Walton at Stratford Academy
Greenville at Strong Rock Christian
Heritage School at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Christian Heritage at Landmark Christian
Clinch County at Marion County
Bulloch Academy at Calvary Day
Telfair County at Jenkins County
Montgomery County at Portal
Emanuel County Institute at Savannah Country Day
Savannah Christian at Screven County
Wheeler County at Glascock County
Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Trinity Christian
Brookstone at Walker
Central-Talbotton at Georgia Military
Manchester at Haralson County
Hebron Christian at North Cobb Christian
Social Circle at Providence Christian
Bowdon at Bremen
Lakeview Academy at Darlington
Mt. Paran Christian at Mt. Pisgah
Athens Christian at St. Francis
Bethlehem Christian at Towns County
Saturday
BEST vs. North Clayton (Great Atlanta Bash)
Lovejoy vs. Carver-Atlanta (Great Atlanta Bash)
Riverdale vs. Mays (Great Atlanta Bash)
Whitefield Academy at Elbert County