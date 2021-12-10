Colquitt football coach Rogers takes Thomas Central job

Justin Rogers, the coach as Class 7A power Colquitt County the past three seasons, is leaving for Thomas County Central.
Rogers’ Colquitt teams were 26-7 over three seasons with a region title in 2020. Rogers also coached at Jones County from 2014 to 2018, going 45-15 at a program that had never won 10 games in a season but did twice under him.
Rogers followed controversial coach Rush Propst at Colquitt and didn’t maintain Propst’s unprecedented success in the highest classification. Propst led the Packers to nine semifinals and two state titles over his final 10 seasons but was forced out over allegations of misconduct. Colquitt remained a top-10 team under Rogers but didn’t get past the quarterfinals in his three seasons.
Thomas Central is a former state power that has fallen on mediocre times. The Yellow Jackets won five state titles in the 1990s and reached five quarterfinals or better in the next decade, but they haven’t gotten out of the second round since 2009 and was 5-6 last season under Ashley Henderson.
Thomas Central will face big challenges ahead as the program is moving up two classes to 6A in 2022.
