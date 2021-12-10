Colquitt football coach Rogers takes Thomas Central job

Rogers’ Colquitt teams were 26-7 over three seasons with a region title in 2020. Rogers also coached at Jones County from 2014 to 2018, going 45-15 at a program that had never won 10 games in a season but did twice under him.

Rogers followed controversial coach Rush Propst at Colquitt and didn’t maintain Propst’s unprecedented success in the highest classification. Propst led the Packers to nine semifinals and two state titles over his final 10 seasons but was forced out over allegations of misconduct. Colquitt remained a top-10 team under Rogers but didn’t get past the quarterfinals in his three seasons.