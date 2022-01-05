Colquitt County hires former Carrollton football coach Calhoun

Calhoun ran Colquitt’s offense in 2014 and 2015, during which the Packers were 30-0 and won two state titles under coach Rush Propst. Colquitt set scoring records for the highest classification both seasons.

Calhoun is best known in Georgia as Carrollton’s coach from 2016 to 2020, when he compiled a 51-12 record and led the Trojans to five straight quarterfinal appearances and three region championships.