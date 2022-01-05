Colquitt County hires former Carrollton football coach Calhoun

Colquitt County hired its former offensive coordinator, Sean Calhoun, as football coach at a specially called board meeting Wednesday morning.
Calhoun ran Colquitt’s offense in 2014 and 2015, during which the Packers were 30-0 and won two state titles under coach Rush Propst. Colquitt set scoring records for the highest classification both seasons.
Calhoun is best known in Georgia as Carrollton’s coach from 2016 to 2020, when he compiled a 51-12 record and led the Trojans to five straight quarterfinal appearances and three region championships.
He spent the 2021 season at Vestavia Hills in Alabama. Vestavia Hills was 4-6, the same as the season prior.
Calhoun was an assistant at Collins Hill from 2010 to 2013, finishing as offensive coordinator and helping develop future NFL quarterback Tyler Heinicke.
Calhoun is a Berkmar graduate who was part of two national championships at Valdosta State as player and graduate assistant coach.
The Moultrie Observer was the first to report Calhoun’s hire to Colquitt County.
